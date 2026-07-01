Jamie Laing’s latest remark about fatherhood has taken centre stage in his most recent candid update, with the former Made In Chelsea star admitting life with baby Ziggy has tested him more than he expected.

The 37-year-old welcomed son Ziggy with wife Sophie Habboo in December. Now, seven months in, Jamie says he feels like he is “in the trenches” as he juggles work, family life and a newborn routine that never really stops.

Jamie did not sugar-coat it. He wrote: “I’m going to be real for a second. I’m in the trenches right now.

“Ziggy is 7 months old.”

He then explained why this chapter has hit so hard. Jamie said: “And running my business while juggling parenthood, while trying to see friends has been… hard.

“Harder than I was ever told it’d be. Harder than (honestly) I was prepared for.”

Jamie Laing’s fatherhood update lays bare what changed overnight

Jamie also looked back at the life he had before becoming a dad. He admitted: “Before I was a dad, I was honestly kinda selfish haha. I’d wake up and do whatever I wanted.

“Gym, coffee run, walk.”

He added: “Work would leak into times when it shouldn’t – early mornings, late evenings, events. My business was all I really had to worry about.”

That old freedom has now gone. Jamie explained: “Now my baby bookends my days. He’s my first thing and my last thing.

“And the time in between is spent just cramming in as much as I possibly can.”

It is a striking snapshot of Jamie Laing’s experience of fatherhood. His days now start and end with Ziggy, and everything else gets squeezed into the middle.

Jamie and Sophie are parents to a seven month old (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jamie Laing’s comments about fatherhood

Jamie used a vivid image to describe the emotional pull of parenting. He wrote: “The best way I can describe it is like you’re treading water, waiting for a ladder to be dropped down from a boat. The scenery is beautiful, the water is warm, but the ladder never comes.

“It’s hard work to keep your head above the water – but you’re struggling in the most wonderful place you’ve ever known.”

Even with the exhaustion, he made his feelings crystal clear. Jamie said: “So yes, I’m in the trenches. But honestly…

“Leave me here hahahaha. I love it!!”

He also reached out to other mums and dads who may feel the same. Jamie wrote: “If you’re in the trenches too right now, just know you’re not alone. It’s mental. But it’s the best kind of mental.”

And he finished with a line many parents will instantly understand. He joked: “(Oh and to everyone I ever told I was tired before Ziggy – sorry!! I didn’t know the meaning of the word).”

Alongside the post, Jamie shared a video montage from Ziggy’s first seven months. It showed the day he was born, an early pram outing and sweet moments at home with his dad.

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