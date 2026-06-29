Who Do You Think You Are? is finally making its return to BBC One and viewers can expect an emotional episode as actress Ruth Madeley uncovers a family secret that left everyone stunned.

The genealogy series has been off screen for several weeks because of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Now it is back, with Years and Years star Ruth, 38, discovering an unexpected truth about her father’s side of the family.

Ruth Madeley finds out her family history as Who Do You Think You Are returns (Credit: BBC)

While tracing her family tree, the BBC team uncovered a revelation about her dad Geoff’s relatives that neither of them saw coming.

Who Do You Think You Are? is back on the BBC with Ruth Madeley

The BBC first approached Ruth to take part in Who Do You Think You Are? in 2021. Now, after years of waiting, she has finally been able to uncover the missing pieces of her family history.

The actress begins the episode by explaining she has always wanted to know more about her dad Geoff’s side of the family.

She says: “Growing up, me and my sister knew a lot about my mum’s side. They were all really close. But on my dad’s side, we didn’t really know anything.

“We weren’t as close. They were more spread out and the relationship felt a bit strange.”

She adds: “My dad didn’t know anything at all. He just said his mum was quite quiet and had some pictures, but we didn’t know anything about her background.”

The mystery soon starts to unravel when researchers discover Geoff’s mother, Ruth’s grandmother Beatrice, had been adopted. Geoff had no idea.

Ruth praised the production team for the way they handled the revelation.

“They told my dad first,” she explains. “The team were incredible and so supportive.

“When they said they’d found sensitive information, I thought somebody had murdered somebody, but they told my dad his mum was adopted and we had no idea.”

Ruth is shocked to discover her grandmother Beatrice was adopted (Credit: BBC)

Ruth and Geoff are then shocked to learn that even Beatrice’s husband never knew she had been adopted.

As the episode continues, father and daughter uncover the circumstances surrounding the adoption, leaving them deeply saddened by what they discover.

When is Who Do You Think You Are on?

The latest series of Who Do You Think You Are? had only aired three episodes before it was interrupted by the World Cup. Viewers had already seen Zoe Ball, Amy Dowden and Joe Swash explore their family histories before the break.

The series returns next week, although viewers should be aware the schedule has changed once again because the World Cup is reaching its closing stages.

Instead of its usual Tuesday night slot, Ruth Madeley’s episode will air on Thursday July 9, 2026.

The wait has been a little longer than expected, but Ruth’s emotional family discovery looks set to make the programme’s return well worth it.

Read more: Zoe Ball’s heartbreak over late mum walking out on her aged 2 but how they managed to reconcile before her tragic death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page