Jeff Brazier was left in tears during an emotional live recording of Pete Wicks’ Man Made podcast, where the presenter opened up about his mental health and apologised to son Bobby Brazier.

The Sun reported that Jeff became visibly upset as he looked back on a difficult period in his life. He said he still feels emotional when he talks about it.

Jeff told Pete he had attended The Unmasked Man, a mental health retreat for men. He said the experience helped him open up and drop his guard.

Jeff Brazier left in tears during podcast chat

During the chat, Jeff described a check-in exercise at the retreat. He said it hit him hard.

He explained how each person had to share their name, a number, and a word for how they felt. Then he recalled his own turn.

He said: “They did a check-in [at the retreat] so they’ll simply do ‘what’s your name, give me a number between zero and ten as to how you feel, and give me a word that associates.'”

Jeff then revealed how low he felt at the time. He said: “I was almost in tears, really, by the time it got round to me, and I had to say, ‘Jeff, 1, heavy.'”

He added: “I feel emotional now telling you about it, but it gave me the opportunity to name it first and foremost, so it’s better out than in. Then I got the support from everybody else that was there.”

Jeff said opening up made him feel “good” and helped him decompress. He also referred to “something going on at home,” though he did not spell out exactly what he meant.

Jeff Brazier got emotionally speaking about son Bobby (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why his apology to Bobby hit so hard

The most striking moment came when Jeff admitted he felt guilty about crying in front of his eldest son Bobby. Jeff’s tears then turned into an apology aimed at his eldest son.

Bobby Brazier, 23, is best known for playing Freddie Slater in EastEnders. Jeff said his son does not often see him upset.

Fighting back tears, Jeff said: “I want to apologise to Bob, almost… Because, he doesn’t often see me upset. But I know what a valuable lesson I’m teaching him.”

Bobby Brazier’s EastEnders role explained Bobby Brazier played Freddie Slater in EastEnders. He joined the BBC soap in 2022.

Freddie Slater is part of the Slater family.

Bobby’s casting marked his first major acting role.

He left the role in 2025.

He has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jeff shares Bobby and Freddy with late Big Brother star Jade Goody. The family has faced public ups and downs over the years.

According to The Sun, Jeff ended on a lighter note as he reflected on fatherhood. He said: “I would say my kids are my biggest teachers.

“I would say Fred’s more of a teacher than Bob, but for good reason.”

The emotional interview offered a rare glimpse into his life away from the cameras. Jeff’s tears became the standout moment, but the wider conversation focused on mental health, family, and growth.

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