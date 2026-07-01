Caroline Flack’s brother Paul Flack made a deeply emotional final TV appearance months before his death, speaking openly about the pain his family still carried.

Paul died in June at the age of 55. His death came six years after the loss of his sister Caroline, who took her own life in February 2020.

He was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on June 21. Doctors later pronounced him dead at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

An inquest is due in October. A provisional post-mortem gave the cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging, according to reports.

Caroline Flack’s brother Paul appeared with his family in a documentary about the late star (Credit: Disney)

Caroline Flack’s brother featured in Disney documentary

Paul’s last television appearance came in November 2025. He appeared in the Disney+ documentary Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth.

He joined his mother Christine and sisters Jody and Elizabeth in the two-part programme. Together, they revisited the events surrounding Caroline’s death.

Caroline was known for hosting Love Island on ITV2. She also fronted The Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!.

Caroline Flack: TV career highlights Caroline Flack was a television presenter best known for hosting Love Island on ITV2.

She also presented The Xtra Factor, the companion show to The X Factor.

Flack hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!, the spin-off programme linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Her presenting work made her one of the most recognisable entertainment hosts on British television in the 2010s.

In one of the documentary’s most emotional scenes, the family gathered at a memorial bench for Caroline. As reported by OK!, Christine said she wanted to tell the truth about the events before her daughter’s death.

Paul then asked his relatives: “What’s the first thing you think of when you wake up in the morning?”

He followed with a heartbreaking remark: “Probably the same as me. Do you think the newspapers and the police do? No, they’ve forgotten about it.

“It’s not their problem anymore.”

Why his final words still hit so hard

Those comments showed how deeply the grief still ran in the Flack family. They also showed how strongly Paul still felt about what happened.

Caroline faced intense media scrutiny in December 2019. She had been charged with assault after an altercation involving her then-partner Lewis Burton. She denied the allegations.

Caroline died on February 15, 2020, while legal proceedings were ongoing. She was 40 years old.

Timeline of events surrounding Caroline Flack’s death December 2019: Caroline Flack faced intense media scrutiny after being charged with assault following an altercation involving Lewis Burton. February 15, 2020: Caroline Flack died aged 40 while legal proceedings were ongoing. After her death: Members of the Flack family, including brother Paul Flack, publicly shared tributes and statements about their grief. November 2025: Paul Flack appeared with family members in the Disney+ documentary Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth.

After her death, Paul shared a childhood photo of Caroline.

He wrote: “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline x.”

If you or anyone you know needs help dealing with mental health struggles, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

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