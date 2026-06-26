Falling in love with a convicted criminal is one thing. Turning that relationship into a thriving influencer career is something else entirely.

That is exactly what happens in the jaw dropping new documentary series Prison Wives of TikTok.

The show follows a group of British women who have fallen for men behind bars and are now making money by sharing every dramatic twist of their unconventional love lives online.

Prison Wives on TikTok is a new ‘jaw-dropping’ documentary series (Credit: Shutterstock)

Four of the women are in relationships with prisoners serving sentences in the United States. A fifth is dating a man jailed elsewhere in the world for a serious crime.

Their love lives might leave some people stunned, but thousands cannot get enough. Every emotional update attracts viewers, while brand deals and social media partnerships have turned their unusual relationships into a business.

Think you have heard it all? Prison Wives of TikTok is ready to prove otherwise.

New documentary series: Prison Wives of TikTok

Prison Wives of TikTok is far more than a one off documentary. There is simply too much drama to squeeze into one episode, so UKTV has commissioned a five-part series.

Each hour long episode follows the women as they open up about their relationships and explain how they have transformed their unexpected love stories into successful online careers.

What started as prison wives finding support from one another has grown into genuine friendships and a surprising way to earn a living.

The series explores how they have built loyal communities online and offline, while revealing the realities of dating men locked up thousands of miles away.

Several of the women also head to the United States to visit their partners in prison. Naturally, every emotional moment is shared with their TikTok followers.

The women in the documentary are making money as ‘prison wives’ influencers (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor at UKTV, says: “Prison Wives of TikTok shines a light on a jaw dropping subculture.

“There have been women that have corresponded with prisoners for decades, but for these women to turn this into a revenue stream with brand partnerships and millions of followers, is a fascinating modern twist.

“High stakes and high drama are the stuff of their every day; marrying, moving continents and what happens after their release make for a ‘can’t look away’ heightened reality doc series that I’m hugely excited about bringing to U.”

When does Prison Wives of TikTok start?

The wait will not be too long. Although the series is still being filmed, Prison Wives of TikTok is due to arrive before Christmas.

UKTV has confirmed it will air later in 2026 on U&W. It will also be available to stream on U.

Whether these relationships go the distance remains to be seen. One thing is certain though. Viewers are in for a series packed with surprising stories, emotional moments and plenty of social media drama.

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