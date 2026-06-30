Prince Harry’s reported UK visit plans face fresh scrutiny after new claims about how Buckingham Palace handles meetings with King Charles.

Harry will reportedly visit Britain next month to mark one year until the Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham in July 2027. It’s said he could meet up with his father, the king, during the visit.

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that those meetings work more like “risk management” than a simple family catch-up.

She claimed the king’s team stays close if a conversation turns tense. She also said aides step in when difficult requests arise.

Schofield told Page Six: “The king’s private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave.”

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Schofield also alleged that palace staff sometimes stay in the room during sensitive talks.

She said: “During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room. It is the king and his courtiers who have carefully strategised how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room.”

According to Page Six, Schofield said this approach did not start with Charles. She claimed it developed over years and predated Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

Speaking about the late monarch, she claimed: “Palace aides or trusted friends were often present during meetings and on phone calls, both as witnesses and to provide support if needed.”

Meghan and Harry could visit the UK next month (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

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Schofield went further and claimed Buckingham Palace now views contact with Harry through the lens of protecting the monarchy.

She claimed that Buckingham Palace now “approaches every interaction with Prince Harry through the lens of protecting the institution rather than preserving the relationship”.

She said that although this “might sound sad to some”, the palace’s perspective is that the “pattern of the last several years has left them believing that many of Harry’s decisions have ultimately served his own interests rather than the family’s”.

It’s recently been reported that Harry, 41, could travel with his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet so they can meet their grandfather.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle may also travel to Britain. It remains unclear whether she will attend the family meeting itself.

However, Harry still faces one issue with bringing his family to Britain.

The visit carries ongoing security concerns. Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded UK security after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Why Prince Harry’s UK security row still matters Prince Harry’s security arrangements have remained a key issue since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. He has challenged decisions about the level of protection available to him and his family when visiting the UK. In coverage of possible royal reunions, the security dispute is often cited as an important factor because it can affect travel plans, timing and whether Meghan, Archie and Lilibet would join him. Harry stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020.

Questions over police protection have continued to feature in reports about UK visits.

The issue is regularly linked to discussions about family meetings and public appearances.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex recently said: “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.”

The spokesperson also said the main issue is “whether appropriate security will be provided throughout the visit”.

Queen Camilla ‘has little appetite’ for Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, Schofield pushed back on reports that Queen Camilla needs to sit in on any meeting to shield the king.

Prince Harry and King Charles meetings since 2020 Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles has been shaped by major royal events and brief UK visits in recent years. 2020: Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to North America.

2022: Harry returned to the UK around Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral.

2023: Harry attended King Charles III’s coronation in London.

2024: Reports said Harry made a short UK trip after Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced.

2025: Harry met with King Charles privately at Clarence House in London.

Public details of private father-son meetings have remained limited.

She claimed that her understanding is that “Queen Camilla has little appetite for engaging with Harry and Meghan”.

Schofield said that while Camilla will “support the king whenever he asks, she sees no value in revisiting old grievances”.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.