Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly declined an invite from King Charles to join the royal family’s summer holiday at Balmoral.

The Sun claims the offer was viewed as a possible opportunity for reconciliation between the brothers. However, a friend of Andrew claimed that he believes he would be treated as an outsider at the Scottish estate.

The concern follows last year’s gathering, when Andrew was reportedly housed separately from Prince William at Balmoral. The Sun now claims he appeared isolated during a stay lasting up to two weeks.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly rejected a stay at Balmoral with the royal family (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly rejected the Balmoral invite

A friend told The Sun: “Andrew feels he’s been abandoned. He feels like he is no longer part of the family.”

Explaining his reported decision not to travel to Scotland, the friend added: “He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast.”

It is claimed Andrew could see little benefit in making the journey for a holiday while feeling that his presence would create an awkward atmosphere for the wider family.

The newspaper also says King Charles is not believed to have seen his brother this year. That is despite the king regularly staying roughly a mile away from Andrew on the Sandringham Estate.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced intense scrutiny in recent months (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Andrew’s life away from the royal family

The reported Balmoral decision comes after a series of major changes for Andrew. King Charles stripped him of his prince and Duke of York titles late last year. Andrew was then required to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor in February.

He is now living at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The paper described him as lonely and claimed Prince Edward is believed to be the only brother to have visited him since his move from Windsor.

It was also claimed that Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have not visited his new home.

Andrew has continued to face scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in a US jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing in relation to the disgraced financier.

The royal was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011.

King Charles reportedly invited his brother Andrew to Balmoral (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

King Charles begins traditional Balmoral gathering

King Charles has already started his summer break at Balmoral and is due to receive a formal welcome at the castle this week.

Up to 30 members of the royal family are reportedly expected to attend the traditional gathering during the coming month. Prime Minister Andy Burnham is also named among those expected to visit the king.

Read more: Prince Harry’s plans for UK return ‘revealed’ following King Charles meeting: ‘He loves seeing his family’

Andrew, however, is not expected to join them following his reported rejection of the invitation.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and Andrew have been contacted for comment.

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