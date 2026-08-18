Nadiya Bychkova has shared a glimpse inside her South of France holiday, posing in a selection of bikini costumes while enjoying time away with her daughter, Mila.

The 36-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing professional posted the pictures on Instagram, which have racked up thousands of likes. They showed Nadiya relaxing at the beach, smiling for selfies and sipping Hugo Spritz cocktails during the trip with Mila, 10.

In a sunbathing snapshot, Nadiya showed off her tan as she wore a string bikini while wearing her hair down. She rested her sunglasses on her head and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look.

The getaway comes shortly after the dancer opened up about what she eats in a typical day, revealing how fresh food and protein-packed snacks fit around her training routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Nadiya Bychkova looks ‘absolutely unreal’ in bikini photos

Her followers were quick to rush to the comments section, with one user writing: “The perfect start to your summer together, I love.”

“Absolutely stunning x,” another person shared.

“Looks absolutely unreal! So happy for you,” a third remarked.

“A dream vision, certainly. Looking good @nadiyabychkova,” a fourth said.

Nadiya is not returning to Strictly this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nadiya reveals her healthy diet

In an interview with Closer magazine, Nadiya said she spends between £80 and £120 on food each week for herself and Mila. She described an approach centred on fresh ingredients, plenty of water and balanced meals.

Nadiya also said she rarely drinks alcohol, keeping champagne for special occasions. Her usual drinks include a morning coffee and peppermint tea before bed.

Across her main meals, the dancer chooses options including grilled chicken or salmon with salad and vegetables. Homemade soup is a favourite in colder weather, while dinner can feature meat or fish with sweet potato, quinoa or buckwheat.

For breakfast, Nadiya might have Greek yoghurt with berries and honey, or eggs and avocado on sourdough. During training, she turns to protein shakes, yoghurt or cottage cheese. A couple of squares of dark chocolate provide a sweeter option.

Could Nadiya return to Strictly Come Dancing?

Nadiya’s holiday follows a major period of change in her career. She was dropped from the Strictly professional line-up earlier this year as part of a wider shake-up.

However, her connection with the BBC dance competition might not be over. Nadiya has discussed a possible Strictly comeback as a choreographer, rather than returning as one of the competing professionals.

Asked by Hello! magazine whether she would consider going back, Nadiya replied: “Absolutely.”

She added: “We are talking about, hopefully in the future, me coming and choreographing some of the pro numbers.”

Nadiya said the programme’s team had known for years how passionate she was about choreography and creating her own work. She also described that potential move as a natural next step.

I’m A Celebrity talks reported

Another television opportunity could also be waiting. MailOnline claims Nadiya is in advanced discussions about joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Ukrainian professional dancer has reportedly impressed ITV bosses and is said to be high on their wish list for the jungle. Her involvement remains a reported possibility rather than a confirmed booking.

Should either project go ahead, it would mark a new chapter for Nadiya following the end of her time in Strictly’s professional line-up.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague left choking as she is attacked by furious bird

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!