Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce gender of fourth baby as he jokes ‘we’re owed a nice, sensitive soul’

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ daughter Gigi took charge of the couple’s baby gender reveal, announcing: “A boy!”

Vogue quickly confirmed: “We’re having another boy.” Spencer then joked: “We’re owed a nice, sensitive soul.”

The model and presenter, 40, and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer, 38, announced they were expecting their fourth child in April. Their new arrival will join Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Vogue is expecting her fourth child (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gigi reveals Vogue Williams’ fourth baby is a boy

The family shared the news during a casual conversation while travelling in a car, according to The Sun. Rather than staging a formal announcement, Vogue raised the subject by asking Spencer: “Will we say what we’re having?”

He replied: “We know, obviously. Have you not told people?”

Vogue answered: “I don’t know. I just got a feeling there.”

That was when Gigi stepped in with the answer, before her mum confirmed that the couple are preparing to welcome their third son.

The light-hearted exchange put Gigi at the centre of the big moment, while Spencer’s comment added a playful note to the family announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Fourth child for Vogue and Spencer

Vogue revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in April with a photograph of her and Spencer touching their bumps together. She captioned the post: “BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING…”

The new arrival will make the couple a family of six. Vogue and Spencer are already parents to sons Theodore and Otto, as well as daughter Gigi.

Vogue has also been pictured showing her bump in a bikini while on holiday. The appearance came as she prepared for the latest addition to the family’s brood.

The baby’s gender was not made public when the couple first shared their pregnancy news. Their latest family conversation has now confirmed that another little boy is on the way.

Vogue revealed the gender of her new baby in a video (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Pink baby shower dress had fans guessing

The confirmation comes after Vogue attended her baby shower in June wearing a pink dress. Some fans interpreted the colour as a possible clue that the presenter was expecting a girl.

Gigi’s enthusiastic announcement has now put that speculation to rest. The child delivered the key detail herself, with Vogue immediately backing up her answer.

For Vogue and Spencer, the exchange marks the latest update since they disclosed the pregnancy earlier this year. This time, the message was simple: Theodore and Otto are getting another brother, while Gigi will remain the couple’s only daughter.

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams plays ‘cruel’ labour prank on Jamie Theakston

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