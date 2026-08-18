Junior Andre eyes up major ITV presenting role as he makes return to music

Junior Andre has set his sights on a major ITV presenting role after making his return to music. The singer has named Love Island Aftersun as one show he would love to work on — and he believes sister Princess Andre could join him.

The siblings have already made clear that they are keen to work together. Princess and Junior Andre have also expressed interest in appearing on I’m A Celebrity as a duo, while Junior’s latest comments suggest he could see them branching into presenting too.

Junior wants to present Love Island Aftersun (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Junior Andre wants Love Island Aftersun presenting job

Speaking to The Sun at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, Junior explained that he enjoys testing himself and taking on different challenges.

He said: “I kind of like pushing myself and pushing my limits and boundaries and trying new stuff as well. I’d love to host a couple of shows.”

Junior then singled out Love Island’s companion programme, which is usually fronted by Maya Jama alongside a rotating celebrity panel.

He added: “Something like Love Island Aftersun, even me and Princess have spoke about that. That’s something that we would probably want to do together. That’d be quite fun.”

Junior also floated the possibility of becoming involved with an I’m A Celebrity spin-off as he looks at ways to build his presenting experience.

The prospect of working live does not appear to worry him. Explaining why he believes presenting could be a good fit, Junior told the newspaper: “I think I just find it so natural and calm to be on camera that it doesn’t faze me.”

He also described himself as a “people’s person”, saying that he enjoys work which allows him to interact with others and share his energy.

Junior is returning to the world of music (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Junior Andre returns to music with Goosebumps

Presenting is not Junior’s only focus. Music remains his first love, and he debuted his new single Goosebumps live at the AO Arena during the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

He appeared as part of a line-up which also included Professor Green and Dappy. The performance was one of Junior’s first major appearances on stage in three years, following a series of setbacks said to have been outside his control.

Discussing the comeback, Junior said: “Honestly, it just feels amazing because it’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

He acknowledged that being unable to move forward with his music had been difficult, but said that period had now passed. Junior added that he was “moving in a positive direction” and intended to release more music after Goosebumps.

The new track combines different influences. Junior described it as having an “Afro house vibe with a pop element”, while stressing that he does not want to confine himself to one sound.

With a fresh single on the way and clear ambitions in front of the camera, Junior appears ready to pursue both parts of his career. Whether ITV comes calling remains to be seen, but Love Island Aftersun is firmly on his wish list.

Read more: Fans are convinced Junior Andre has married his girlfriend as Katie Price refers to Jasmine as her ‘daughter-in-law’

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