Olivia Attwood has reportedly taken a significant step away from ex Bradley Dack’s family by unfollowing his mum on social media.

The move follows the end of the couple’s long relationship and comes after Olivia publicly accused Bradley of repeated cheating. According to The Sun, she had remained emotionally connected to his family despite their split.

An unnamed insider told the publication: “Olivia finally decided to unfollow Brad’s mum.”

They claimed the decision felt like Olivia’s “final act” of removing herself from Bradley’s world, adding that her relationship with his mum had meant a great deal to her in its own right.

Bradley and Olivia split after getting married in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olivia Attwood’s close bond with Bradley Dack’s family

Olivia and Bradley began dating in 2015 and later married during their on-off relationship.

During those years, Olivia became close to Bradley’s mum and sister. Both appeared in the reality programme Olivia Meets Her Match, which gave viewers a glimpse of the bond between them.

In one emotional scene from the show, Olivia told his mum: “It means a lot to me to be welcomed into your family.”

She added: “Throughout loads of periods of my life people haven’t got who I am. I can be misunderstood. It’s a lot. A lot of hair, a lot of boobs and I just love your son a lot.”

The Sun’s source claimed losing that wider family connection had therefore been painful for Olivia. They said: “It hurts because she didn’t just lose a husband, she lost a whole extended family dynamic she’d become attached to.”

However, the insider suggested Olivia had concluded that maintaining those ties could make it more difficult to move forward.

ED! has contacted Olivia’s reps for comment.

Olivia moves on with Pete Wicks

The reported unfollow comes as both Olivia and Bradley begin new chapters. Bradley has been pictured with Emily Rose Moloney, while Olivia and Pete Wicks have made their romance public.

Olivia and Pete had been friends for eight years before their relationship became romantic. They shared glimpses of their romance after months of speculation about their closeness.

Olivia has continued to address the breakdown of her relationship with Bradley publicly. She has claimed that she stood by him through “lies” and “cheating” and alleged that he was unfaithful multiple times during their relationship.

Read more: Olivia Attwood steps out in see-through dress after finally confirming Pete Wicks relationship

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