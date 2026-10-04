Strictly fans praise Johannes Radebe after repeated mistake last week: ‘That’s better’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers took to social media to praise Johannes Radebe after bosses appeared to listen to complaints from last week.

The South African dancer, who has now taken on Claudia Winkleman’s old role, came under fire last week after he repeatedly spoke during the audience applause, meaning his words were drowned out by cheers.

However, this weekend was a marked difference, and viewers were quick to pick up on it.

Johannes joined Josh and Emma to host the show again last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans welcome Johannes Radebe timing change

The difference was particularly noticeable after the couples had finished their performances and made their way through the cheering studio audience towards Johannes.

During the previous live show, Johannes had started speaking while the dancers were still making their way towards him, meaning his questions competed with the applause.

This time, he waited for the couples to arrive at his position before speaking. The applause could then die down before the conversation began.

One viewer wrote: “Now that’s better! JoJo waiting until couples are up before talking. Much better than last week.”

Another posted: “At least they got the note about not cueing JoJo to talk while people are still cheering.”

While the comment suggested the change had come from a production decision, the broadcast itself only showed the difference in Johannes’s timing.

Another fan praised the more relaxed exchanges and felt the guests were given more opportunity to respond. The extra pause appeared to make the interviews feel less hurried as well as easier to hear.

Johannes was praised by fans (Credit: BBC)

Why Johannes Radebe’s Strictly adjustment stood out

Johannes is part of the new Strictly presenting line-up alongside Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe, who fronted their first live programme together the previous week.

While Josh attracted much of the criticism aimed at the trio after their debut, Johannes faced his own complaints over the timing of his segments.

The issue was most apparent when couples were still walking towards him and the studio remained full of cheers.

His latest approach was a relatively minor change, but it dealt directly with the point viewers had raised.

Rather than speaking over the reaction, Johannes allowed the applause to settle before starting the interview. As a result, his words were easier to follow.

One viewer summed up the more positive response by writing: “It feels like they’re listening. A little.”

It was hardly an overwhelming endorsement, but it showed a noticeable shift from the frustration seen during the previous show.

The latest format also allowed the celebrations and interviews to have their own moments, rather than happening simultaneously.

JoJo was slammed last week (Credit: BBC)

When Johannes Radebe’s improved Strictly segment aired

The change was spotted during the Strictly Come Dancing episode broadcast on 3 October 2026.

It came one week after the presenting trio’s first live show, when the overlap between Johannes speaking and the audience’s reaction sparked complaints.

It remains to be seen whether the new timing will continue in future episodes.

For now, Johannes appears to have settled on a straightforward approach: allow the couple to arrive, give the cheers a moment to fade and then start the interview.

And judging by the reaction, Strictly fans appear to prefer having that extra breathing space.

Read more: Strictly fans accuse bosses of making Emma Willis a ‘sidekick’ to Josh Widdicombe as they hit out at his role

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 4) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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