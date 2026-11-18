Strictly Come Dancing favourites Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu have spoken out about their much-talked-about routine after two former stars of the show criticised their performance.

The professional dancers took to Instagram with a joint post, sharing behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage and explaining just how much their friendship means to them.

Their comments come after former Strictly pros Brendan Cole and James Jordan questioned whether the same-sex routine was appropriate for a family audience.

Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu gushed over their friendship (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly’s Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu speak out after dance controversy

Vito and Carlos made it clear that their naturally affectionate personalities shouldn’t be mistaken for anything other than a close friendship.

“We are friends that in our Strictly bubble became family,” the duo explained.

Opening up about the work that went into the routine, they continued: “To get into the zone we had to isolate ourselves for extra rehearsals and feel every single movement, intention and expression. Nothing has been left behind.”

The dancers were also keen to recognise everyone who helped bring the number to life. This included choreographer Elizabeth Honan and the teams behind the outfits, lighting and production.

But it was their final message that appeared to address how some people had interpreted their chemistry on the dancefloor.

They said: “It’s also important to make it clear that as dancers and people, us two are very affectionate and tactile. So please don’t misinterpret and just take it as it is… two good friends that put their very best 200% in this special dance number.”

The performance, which took inspiration from the romantasy genre, featured on the Strictly results programme on Sunday (November 15).

Viewers watched as Vito stepped into the magical world of a book. His character joined Carlos for a romantic fantasy-themed dance.

The pair performed to Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head. Meanwhile, actor Alan Cumming provided the narration.

Both James and Brendan have shared their thoughts on Vito and Carlos’ performance (Credit: Channel 5)

James Jordan shares apology as Brendan Cole weighs in

The routine sparked a debate after former Strictly dancer James Jordan shared his reaction on X. He argued that the performance was overly sexual for a show watched by families.

Following the backlash to his remarks, James returned to social media on Monday (November 16) to apologise to anyone he had upset.

However, his Instagram statement also made clear that he stood by his right to share his personal views.

And James wasn’t the only former Strictly professional to have reservations about the dance.

Brendan Cole later spoke to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, agreeing that the number had been too sexual for family viewing.

“The fact it was a same-sex performance is irrelevant,” Brendan insisted.

Read more: Strictly judge Anton Du Beke insists ‘you have to accept responsibility’ as Vito Coppola is accused of ‘breaking the rules’ with Foxtrot

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though. A number of Strictly fans pushed back against James’ comments on social media.

Some viewers defended the routine as a moving performance. They argued that the emotion and connection between Vito and Carlos were at the heart of the dance.

And with the pair now sharing their own thoughts, they’ve made it clear that the performance was about two close friends giving everything they had to create something special.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 21 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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