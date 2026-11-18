Shirley Ballas has dismissed claims she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing for a move to the United States.

The 66-year-old spoke on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday (November 18).

The speculation follows her October guest judging stint on Dancing With The Stars. But Shirley has no plans to make a permanent move across the Atlantic.

“I am not moving to the United States, although my son and my grandson are there,” she said.

Shirley also said she would not leave Strictly “for all the tea in China”.

Shirley Ballas has been on Strictly for a decade (Credit: YouTube/Strictly/BBC)

Shirley Ballas compares Strictly and Dancing With The Stars

Discussing her American appearance, Shirley explained that the two judging jobs felt rather different.

“I feel like our show is very organised and actually for a Saturday night it’s quite calm,” she said.

The US scoring system proved trickier. Shirley admitted pressing the wrong buttons while trying to submit her marks.

Adverts brought another adjustment. She said she sometimes had just 12 seconds to deliver her comments, compared to 45 seconds on Strictly.

Her Strictly contract reportedly ends with the current series. The BBC has yet to announce her future on the programme but she has starred on the show for a decade.

She also pledged her loyalty during an It Takes Two appearance, where a message from son Mark left her emotional.

Read more: Maura Higgins leaves Dancing With The Stars fans in tears with incredibly emotional performance

Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins reach Dancing With The Stars final

Meanwhile, her son Mark Ballas has reached the Dancing With The Stars final alongside Maura Higgins.

Shirley said she had stayed awake all night celebrating their success. She praised Maura’s progress from a complete beginner, explaining that Mark had approached the competition week by week.

The Dancing With The Stars season 35 final is scheduled for Tuesday (November 24) on ABC and Disney+.

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