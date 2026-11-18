Katie Price has undergone another nose job in Belgium, with bandages covering her nose after surgery.

The 48-year-old former glamour model was seen leaving her hotel on Tuesday (November 17), MailOnline reports. For the outing, she wore a corset-style top beneath a cropped furry jacket and had her makeup done.

The same day, she shared a photo of herself covering her nose on her Instagram Story.

The outing follows Katie’s plans for further cosmetic treatments in Dubai, discussed on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Katie has had a fourth nose operation (Credit: Instagram Story)

Katie Price’s cosmetic treatment plans

The pre-recorded episode was titled Yes I’m Going Back To Dubai.

Speaking to Sophie, her co-host, she also mentioned her estranged husband, Lee Andrews.

“I am having some bum filler, I am having some face stuff done and I will see Lee,” she said.

Katie’s earlier nose operations

According to the report, Katie first had nose surgery in 2007, when she was 29.

A second rhinoplasty followed in 2023, after Katie said a lip-lift incision had changed her nose’s appearance.

She also had a mini nose lift in January 2025, alongside facelift adjustments and ear pinning.

Across 28 years, Katie estimates she has had between 30 and 40 cosmetic procedures. She said her first breast operation took place when she was 20.

She put her personal spending at around £40,000, explaining that she had been offered many procedures for free.

This wider surgery history includes breast augmentations, dental work and a fox-eye operation.

Katie is no stranger to going under the knife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie addresses her sister’s surgery concerns

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Katie addressed her sister Sophie Price’s worries about her cosmetic choices.

“I know that every time I’m put under it’s a risk but it’s my choice. My body, my rules,” she said.

Sophie, she explained, sometimes questioned her decision to have her lips treated again. Katie said she wanted those treatments even when she didn’t need them.

However, she made clear that disagreements hadn’t stopped the sisters being close. They spoke every day, she said, and she trusted Sophie’s motives.

She described differences in their fashion tastes and interests, with Sophie enjoying art films and history. But she said they shared family values and humour.

“I know Sophie will always worry about me and I’ll worry about her,” she said.

Katie also described herself as the happiest she had been.

Read more: Katie Price looks happier than ever as she is pictured driving again after seventh ban

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.