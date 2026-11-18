Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Tom. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Emmerdale delivers another crushing blow for Belle as she attends a meeting with her victim liaison officer.

With the prospect of her abusive ex being released from prison getting ever closer, Belle is left reeling when she discovers exactly when Tom will be walking free. And it’s much sooner than she had imagined.

Things are getting worse for Belle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle gets difficult news about Tom

Belle is stunned to learn that Tom will be released in a little over a week, on November 26th. Charity is by her side as she absorbs what this means, but soon her past trauma comes rushing back.

As her support officer explains that they wouldn’t be releasing Tom unless they believed he had responded well to his rehabilitation in prison, it is little comfort to Belle. And when the officer talks about installing doorbell cameras and agreeing to a safe word with her family, it is all too much for fragile Belle.

After her support officer has gone, Belle breaks down. Charity reassures her that she is stronger than she realises. She also reminds Belle that she is surrounded by family and Tom won’t be able to get close.

However, what Belle doesn’t realise is that Sam has made a deal with the devil, and now owes Tom a favour.

Sam asked Tom to help Samson (Credit: ITV)

Tom tricks Sam

Yesterday’s Emmerdale saw Sam ask Tom to change his statement about Samson’s attack in prison. Tom made out it was a big deal, and said he needed time to think about it.

However, in today’s episode, he calls Sam and agrees to do as he asked. But he wants a favour in return.

Sam, who will do anything for his son, agrees to do Tom’s bidding. But oddly, it has nothing to do with Belle. Or so it seems.

Tom asks Sam to lay some flowers on Jimmy’s grave and add a note that they are from him. Sam does as Tom asks. But does Tom, who claims he is a reformed character, really just want to pay his respects to his late uncle?

Or is there something more sinister behind his request?

Sam puts flowers on Jimmy’s grave as Tom asks (Credit: ITV)

Tom King’s plan is finally revealed in Emmerdale

Tomorrow’s episode of Emmerdale sees Nicola discover the flowers Tom has arranged to be left on Jimmy’s grave. She’s immediately unsettled by how they got there, and before long, the threat of Tom’s reign of terror hangs over the village once again.

Could the flowers have been a warning from the very beginning?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Charles visits Tom in prison and is left panicking when he discovers that Tom’s job in Northern Ireland has fallen through.

Tom blames his injury, meaning his new arrangement will instead be a move to the halfway house in Hotten.

When Charles breaks the news to Belle, she is terrified. She’s convinced Tom is playing another one of his mind games, and it turns out her suspicions are right. Back in his cell, Tom removes his sling and starts doing press-ups.

As the Dingles struggle to come to terms with the news that Tom will be moving to Hotten, Belle begins to feel increasingly trapped. Cain tries to reassure her, but he is concerned that she may never feel truly safe in the village again.

Then comes Tom’s release day. He walks out of his cell, seemingly ready to start his next chapter. Meanwhile, Belle confides in Sam about the terrible trauma Tom put her through.

But there’s a huge question hanging over their conversation. Will Sam admit that he has been visiting Tom in prison? And, with his release finally here, is Tom about to make his way back to the village?

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day