Kim Tate gets an unwelcome visitor when Steve Marchant comes back to the village in Emmerdale spoilers for next week. She is not pleased to see him as her secrets come close to being exposed and Graham steps in to deal with him. How far will Graham go?

Elsewhere, there’s another twist for Belle as Tom King’s plan starts to come together. And Sadie vows to expose her affair with Caleb. Can he get to Ruby first?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Kim is stunned by the arrival of Steve Marchant (Credit: ITV)

1. Kim confronted by Steve Marchant

Kim is shocked to return from horse riding to be met by Steve Marchant. He has no idea of his connection to Thea, but he wants answers from Kim over why ‘a solicitor’ has contacted him.

Kim tells him Thea isn’t a solicitor, she’s a detective. She then offers Steve a large bribe to leave for good. Will he accept it?

Thea tells Steve she’s his daughter and Kim is worried (Credit: ITV)

2. Thea tells Steve the truth in Emmerdale spoilers

Serena urges Thea to try again with Steve, so she bites the bullet and leaves him a message explaining she’s his daughter.

Despite having taken Kim’s bribe, Steve decides to stay for a bit longer. He meets Thea, who reveals she’s his daughter with Kim. They discuss her upbringing and soon Kim catches them together.

Kim shares a moment with Graham (Credit: ITV)

3. Graham supports Kim

With Steve’s return weighing heavily, Kim confides in Graham about her pregnancy with Thea and they share an intimate moment. Kim leaves, flustered.

Thea isn’t impressed with Graham getting involved (Credit: ITV)

4. Graham gets rid of Steve

Graham advises Thea to concentrate on her relationship with Kim and forget about Steve. But Thea is annoyed by his interference.

Things get heated between Kim and Steve in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

When he then catches Steve tormenting Kim and insisting he’s going to stay despite her cash offers, Graham physically threatens Steve and forces him to abandon his plans to stick around.

Graham makes it very clear Steve is not welcome (Credit: ITV)

At first, Kim is furious, but she and Graham end up sharing another intimate moment. Is this leading to something more?

Joe wants to pay Thea to leave in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

5. Steve leaves Thea heartbroken in Emmerdale spoilers

Thea is waiting in the pub for Steve and is unaware Graham has sent him packing. Kim covers for Steve’s absence, explaining he probably realised Kim wasn’t going to give him any money so he left.

Thea is upset, but then when Joe offers her cash to leave their lives, she starts to suspect he got rid of Steve too. What will she do about it? And why is Kim so desperate to keep Steve away?

Cain is there to support Belle, but she’s still terrified in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

6. Belle’s fears grow

With Tom’s release date approaching, Belle is convinced he’s stalking her so deletes her social media. She then snaps at Kammy, but manages to find reassurance from the supportive women in the pub. But things are about to get worse.

Tom reveals he’s moving to Hotten and Charles is worried (Credit: ITV)

7. Horrifying news about Tom for Belle

Charles visits Tom in prison and panics when he discovers Tom’s job in Northern Ireland has fallen through due to his injury. Tom is now set to live in Hotten.

Belle is terrified when Charles reveals the news to her. She is convinced this is all part of Tom’s mind games – and she’s right because in his cell, Tom has removed his sling and is doing press ups, so clearly there is no injury.

Belle doesn’t know Sam visited Tom in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

8. The family supports Belle, but will Sam confess?

As the Dingles reel from the news Tom is moving to Hotten, Belle feels really claustrophobic. Cain tries to comfort her, but worries she will never feel safe in the village again.

On his release day, Tom soon steps out of his cell, ready to go. Belle, meanwhile, opens up to Sam about the trauma Tom inflicted on her. But will Sam tell Belle he visited Tom in prison?

Caleb is determined to get rid of Sadie (Credit: ITV)

9. Sadie tries to make Caleb jealous in Emmerdale spoilers

Caleb tries to make Sadie resign, but then Ruby interrupts saying she’s going on a French Vineyard trip. Sadie will run the business while she’s away and she’s thrilled because it means she has Caleb all to herself.

Sadie then sets up a date with Steve to make Caleb jealous. But will it work?

Steve and Sadie go on a date in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

10. Graham gets the footage

Graham breaks into Tug Ghyll and downloads the video of Caleb and Sadie kissing on a USB drive.

When Sadie has had enough of Caleb’s threats, she tells him she has video footage of their affair. However, she then realises the file has been stolen from her laptop.

11. Chas urges Caleb to come clean

Caleb offloads and admits everything to Chas. She tells him he has to come clean to Ruby before Sadie does. But is he going to be too late?

Sadie wants to blow Caleb’s life up (Credit: ITV)

12. Sadie set to expose everything

Graham won’t give up the video footage when Sadie confronts him. It’s no matter to Sadie, who tells him with or without the video evidence she’s going to expose her affair with Caleb to Ruby as soon as Ruby returns.

Mandy and Paddy are worried about Dylan in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

13. Dylan’s behaviour sparks concern

There’s worry for Dylan when he starts behaving oddly and Mandy and Paddy try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with him.

Determined to get the truth, Mandy searches Dylan’s bag. But she’s shocked by what she finds. Just what is Dylan up to?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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