Kim Tate gets an unwelcome visitor when Steve Marchant comes back to the village in Emmerdale spoilers for next week. She is not pleased to see him as her secrets come close to being exposed and Graham steps in to deal with him. How far will Graham go?
Elsewhere, there’s another twist for Belle as Tom King’s plan starts to come together. And Sadie vows to expose her affair with Caleb. Can he get to Ruby first?
All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.
1. Kim confronted by Steve Marchant
Kim is shocked to return from horse riding to be met by Steve Marchant. He has no idea of his connection to Thea, but he wants answers from Kim over why ‘a solicitor’ has contacted him.
Kim tells him Thea isn’t a solicitor, she’s a detective. She then offers Steve a large bribe to leave for good. Will he accept it?
2. Thea tells Steve the truth in Emmerdale spoilers
Serena urges Thea to try again with Steve, so she bites the bullet and leaves him a message explaining she’s his daughter.
Despite having taken Kim’s bribe, Steve decides to stay for a bit longer. He meets Thea, who reveals she’s his daughter with Kim. They discuss her upbringing and soon Kim catches them together.
3. Graham supports Kim
With Steve’s return weighing heavily, Kim confides in Graham about her pregnancy with Thea and they share an intimate moment. Kim leaves, flustered.
4. Graham gets rid of Steve
Graham advises Thea to concentrate on her relationship with Kim and forget about Steve. But Thea is annoyed by his interference.
When he then catches Steve tormenting Kim and insisting he’s going to stay despite her cash offers, Graham physically threatens Steve and forces him to abandon his plans to stick around.
At first, Kim is furious, but she and Graham end up sharing another intimate moment. Is this leading to something more?
5. Steve leaves Thea heartbroken in Emmerdale spoilers
Thea is waiting in the pub for Steve and is unaware Graham has sent him packing. Kim covers for Steve’s absence, explaining he probably realised Kim wasn’t going to give him any money so he left.
Thea is upset, but then when Joe offers her cash to leave their lives, she starts to suspect he got rid of Steve too. What will she do about it? And why is Kim so desperate to keep Steve away?
6. Belle’s fears grow
With Tom’s release date approaching, Belle is convinced he’s stalking her so deletes her social media. She then snaps at Kammy, but manages to find reassurance from the supportive women in the pub. But things are about to get worse.
7. Horrifying news about Tom for Belle
Charles visits Tom in prison and panics when he discovers Tom’s job in Northern Ireland has fallen through due to his injury. Tom is now set to live in Hotten.
Belle is terrified when Charles reveals the news to her. She is convinced this is all part of Tom’s mind games – and she’s right because in his cell, Tom has removed his sling and is doing press ups, so clearly there is no injury.
8. The family supports Belle, but will Sam confess?
As the Dingles reel from the news Tom is moving to Hotten, Belle feels really claustrophobic. Cain tries to comfort her, but worries she will never feel safe in the village again.
On his release day, Tom soon steps out of his cell, ready to go. Belle, meanwhile, opens up to Sam about the trauma Tom inflicted on her. But will Sam tell Belle he visited Tom in prison?
9. Sadie tries to make Caleb jealous in Emmerdale spoilers
Caleb tries to make Sadie resign, but then Ruby interrupts saying she’s going on a French Vineyard trip. Sadie will run the business while she’s away and she’s thrilled because it means she has Caleb all to herself.
Sadie then sets up a date with Steve to make Caleb jealous. But will it work?
10. Graham gets the footage
Graham breaks into Tug Ghyll and downloads the video of Caleb and Sadie kissing on a USB drive.
When Sadie has had enough of Caleb’s threats, she tells him she has video footage of their affair. However, she then realises the file has been stolen from her laptop.
11. Chas urges Caleb to come clean
Caleb offloads and admits everything to Chas. She tells him he has to come clean to Ruby before Sadie does. But is he going to be too late?
12. Sadie set to expose everything
Graham won’t give up the video footage when Sadie confronts him. It’s no matter to Sadie, who tells him with or without the video evidence she’s going to expose her affair with Caleb to Ruby as soon as Ruby returns.
13. Dylan’s behaviour sparks concern
There’s worry for Dylan when he starts behaving oddly and Mandy and Paddy try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with him.
Determined to get the truth, Mandy searches Dylan’s bag. But she’s shocked by what she finds. Just what is Dylan up to?
Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.
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