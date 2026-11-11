‘It’s so twisted’ Emmerdale fans make chilling prediction as abuser Tom manipulates Belle in horrific scenes

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Belle. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Belle is determined to face Tom herself in today’s Emmerdale, despite her family doing everything they can to talk her out of it.

After Cain’s meddling resulted in Tom being beaten up in prison by Samson, Belle decides she needs to take matters into her own hands.

Knowing that she can’t rest until she sees Tom herself, Belle plans to visit him in hospital. But Sam, Cain and Kammy are against the idea, believing Tom’s claims that he has changed aren’t true.

And while Belle comes face-to-face with the man who subjected her to unimaginable cruelty during their marriage, viewers have noticed a small but rather sinister detail that could spell trouble ahead.

Belle bravely faces her abusive ex (Credit: ITV)

Belle comes face-to-face with Tom in Emmerdale

Cain is desperate to go with Belle as she visits Tom, but Kammy is adamant he will be the one to accompany her. Once at the hospital, Kammy wants to go in with Belle, but she thinks that will only rile Tom.

Belle bravely steels herself to confront her abuser. But nothing can prepare her for what she finds when she sees Tom for the first time in years.

Instead of the vile, malicious man she last saw, Tom maintains his new persona that we first saw when Cain visited him in prison.

Belle is stunned as he apologises for his abuse and tells her he is a changed man after going through hours of therapy.

He also tells Belle that this is the last time she will see him because once he is released, he is moving to Northern Ireland for a fresh start.

Tom tells Belle he is a changed man (Credit: ITV)

Kammy steps in to protect Belle

There is a moment where it looks like the real Tom might emerge when Kammy bursts into the hospital room. He is worried because Belle has been longer than she said she would be.

Tom is shocked to meet Kammy, and tells Belle he is happy she has found someone who treats her properly. If there is any jealousy or anger towards Kammy, Tom hides it perfectly. Then he wishes the couple a happy future together.

However, as Belle leaves with the fear that Tom is still controlling her life finally gone, we see Tom hasn’t changed a bit.

While Belle returns home to tell her family that Tom’s reign of terror is finally over, we see Tom lying in his hospital bed with a sinister smile on his face.

Tom’s sly smile proves he hasn’t changed a bit (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make a chilling prediction

After spotting the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it smirk on Tom’s face, fans are worried for Belle. They are convinced that he hasn’t changed a bit, and that his game-playing with Belle is only just beginning…

“I really don’t trust what Tom said about moving to Northern Ireland!” said one fan on X.

Another added: “Tom is so twisted he probably masterminded his own prison attack.”

“Tom’s definitely still trying to manipulate Belle…” agreed a third viewer. Another fan replied: “Tom’s sinister smirk definitely signals that he hasn’t changed.”

Belle finally believes she can move on from her abusive ex. But that final glimpse of Tom has left viewers worried she is about to find herself back in his grasp.

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day