Richard Osman hits out at ‘talentless sleaze’ Russell Brand after working as a creative director at company that gave him his big break

Richard Osman has criticised Russell Brand while recalling when colleagues became aware of allegations of criminal behaviour.

He discussed the comedian on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, which he co-hosts with Marina Hyde.

Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months on Monday at Southwark Crown Court. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Richard said he thought Brand was talentless (Credit: YouTube)

Richard Osman recalls the industry’s turning point

Richard placed a wider industry turning point around 2017 and 2018, but said he could not be more precise.

He claimed Brand stopped working in British television once people within the industry became aware of those allegations. Richard said television colleagues then began speaking to journalists.

Both presenters challenged suggestions that the allegations had always been common knowledge across their industries. Marina also pointed to Katherine Ryan’s earlier efforts to make accusations within legal restrictions.

Richard offered a blunt assessment of his own early impressions: “I’ve never worked with him, never met him. Right from the beginning, I thought he was awful. I thought he’s talentless, all of that.”

He said he had heard about Brand’s reputation for being a “sleaze”, distinguishing that from awareness of alleged crimes.

Richard’s Endemol connection

Richard was Endemol UK’s deputy creative director in 2004 and became creative director the following year. His work focused on developing and producing quiz and game shows.

His television production career also included executive producer roles on Deal or No Deal and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Brand joined Endemol in 2004 to present Big Brother’s Eforum, which was later renamed Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

The show helped further Brand’s career.

Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand complaints reviewed

A September 2023 investigation involved Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times.

Channel 4 said in 2024 that one complaint had not been passed up the senior management chain. Banijay UK, formerly Endemol, also found that informal complaints from staff had not been escalated.

The company apologised to people affected by the behaviour who felt unable to speak or believed they had gone unheard.

The jury also cleared Brand of two rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Read more: Jonathan Ross ‘horrified’ as he speaks out following David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction

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