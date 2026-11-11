David Walliams has denied sexual misconduct allegations as the Metropolitan Police confirm steps to help potential victims contact officers.

The 55-year-old denies all the allegations against him. These involve sexual misconduct, alleged grooming of teenagers and claims that he abused his position of power.

ITV News and The Guardian investigated the allegations against Walliams. Police said they had received no related reports of sexual assault or other offences when issuing their statement. Walliams has not been arrested or charged.

The allegations were published after Walliams lost a legal bid to stop the claims against him being made public.

David Walliams allegations prompt Met Police statement

The Met said it contacted the two media organisations last week, during civil proceedings concerning protection of Walliams’ identity. It wanted to “ensure that any potential victims who they have spoken to could be made aware of how they could report any criminal allegations to police”.

A spokesperson said the force was aware of media reports concerning allegations involving a man in his 50s.

The force explained what would happen if anyone came forward: “Should we receive any reports, they will be carefully assessed. Anyone who contacts the police will be supported by specialist officers.”

Reports can be made by calling 101 and giving the reference 4900/10NOV26, the Met said.

David Walliams has denied the allegations against him (Credit: WP Pix)

David Walliams denies wrongdoing

The Guardian and ITV News investigation included allegations involving women who were teenagers at the time. The investigation included a woman’s allegation that Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

Walliams rejected allegations that he abused his fame or position for sexual purposes. In a letter sent to the journalists several months earlier, he said he had not broken the law.

Walliams said: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

“I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

He also denied being a “sexual predator”.

Walliams added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

Walliams’ earlier court bid

On November 3, the High Court dismissed his application for an injunction to prevent publication of the allegations.

No appeal notice or request for more time had reached the court by the Monday deadline.

Read more: Jonathan Ross ‘horrified’ as he speaks out following David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction