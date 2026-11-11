Thomas Markle Sr’s new mugshot has been released as he’s back in custody after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

The 82-year-old was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida on November 10. PEOPLE reported on the news, alongside Markle’s mugshot.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father was recently charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He denies the allegations.

A judge has revoked his pretrial release, ordering him to remain in custody while the case continues.

Thomas Markle’s pretrial release revoked as he returns to custody

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said Markle allegedly cut off the device at 1.45am on November 10.

Writing on X, Essayli asked the court to revoke Markle’s release and detain him pending trial.

He said: “Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.”

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin subsequently found Markle had breached his release conditions, according to the reported court order.

Markle was booked into Florida’s Pinellas County Jail at 6.11pm on Tuesday, with authorities releasing the photograph afterwards.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations against him (Credit: YouTube / 60 Minutes)

Thomas Markle’s federal case and initial court appearance

Thomas was first arrested in Florida on November 6. He appeared at a short hearing in Tampa and was charged with one count of “possession of child pornography”.

According to the Associated Press, he did not enter a plea at that hearing. He was later released on the condition that he would be electronically monitored.

The federal complaint describes searches of two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008.

According to the US Department of Justice, a witness’ affidavit alleged suspected child sexual abuse material was at his home in the Philippines. Investigators also learned about a storage unit, leading them to a second location.

FBI agents searched both units under court-authorised warrants, according to the complaint. They seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

Meghan Markle’s earlier statement on the allegations

In her earlier statement on the allegations, Meghan said her thoughts were with children who might have been harmed.

The Duchess of Sussex also previously said she hoped justice would be served and children’s safety would remain the priority.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry.

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