Jonathan Ross ‘horrified’ as he speaks out following David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction

Jonathan Ross has spoken out about the David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction, addressing a 2004 joke.

The 65-year-old addressed the footage in a statement to the Press Association, also discussing Brand’s conviction.

Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months on Monday (November 9) for rape and sexual assault.

Walliams, 55, denies all allegations against him. They involve sexual misconduct, alleged grooming of teenagers and claims that he abused his position of power.

Brand has been sentenced for rape and sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jonathan Ross speaks out after David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction

Ross said that, while previously friendly with both men, he had known nothing about the matters now reported.

“I am as horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation,” he said.

“There was a time in my life when I was on friendly terms with both men, and during that period I was genuinely unaware of their conduct.

“My thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward.”

Ross had also worked with Brand on several television programmes and made an appearance on his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008, around the time the pair became embroiled in the controversy later known as ‘Sachsgate.’

The scandal erupted after the two left a voicemail for actor Andrew Sachs, the grandfather of Georgina Baillie, in which they made explicit remarks about her alleged relationship with Brand.

Jonathan Ross explains his 2004 David Walliams joke

The resurfaced Comedy Awards footage features Ross making a joke about Walliams going home with a 15-year-old.

He said the event’s scriptwriting team had provided the punchline. Ross said he had taken it as an exaggerated reference to Walliams publicly dating younger women.

He described the joke as tasteless and said he would not make it about anyone today.

“Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him. I also like to think that I would have acted upon that knowledge,” Ross said.

Walliams denies all allegations against him (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Walliams allegations and Brand’s verdict

Walliams was named on Tuesday (November 10) following a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

The High Court rejected his injunction application on November 3. By Monday’s deadline, the court had received neither an appeal notice nor a request for more time.

His barrister also told the court he had no intention of returning to public life.

In Brand’s case, a jury returned its verdicts on November 5. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Jurors cleared him of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. Mr Justice Bennathan remanded him in custody and refused bail before sentencing.

Read more: Russell Brand and David Walliams pretend to be gay as a ‘smokescreen’ in resurfaced clip: ‘It works wonderfully well’

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