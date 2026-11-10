Louise Redknapp, 52, defies age in plunging top and leather skirt

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Louise Redknapp continues to defy age with her glam appearance days after celebrating her 52nd birthday.

The former Eternal star attended the Music Industry Trusts Awards at Grosvenor House Hotel last night (November 9).

Louise recently turned 52 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp’s glam evening outfit

Louise chose a plunging top and leather pencil skirt for the event. A black blazer completed her outfit, while her bra was visible beneath the sheer fabric of her top.

The floaty material contrasted with her structured skirt, which featured a crocodile-look finish.

Louise opted for sheer heels, which showed off her painted toes, and accessorized with rings, necklaces, and a bracelet.

The Naked hitmaker sported her shoulder-length blonde locks down in waves.

Louise split from partner Drew earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise and Drew Michael’s relationship

Louise had previously confirmed their romance on Instagram with a birthday post celebrating Drew.

They made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act gala at London’s Dominion Theatre.

The couple later attended the 2024 Pride of Britain Awards together.

Before the split reports, Louise discussed her relationship with Drew in an interview with The Sun last year.

She described him as kind but said she wasn’t thinking ahead to marriage. She also explained that feeling comfortable speaking openly about her personal life had taken time.

In August, the newspaper reported that Louise and Drew Michael had separated after dating since autumn 2023.

A source described their split as amicable and said Drew was thought to have moved abroad for work.

Guy Moot honoured at the Music Industry Trusts Award

At Monday’s ceremony, Guy Moot received the Music Industry Trusts Award from Mark Ronson.

Guy is chair and chief executive of Warner Chappell Music, Warner Music Group’s global publishing arm.

The honour recognised a career spanning more than 30 years. He also became the first music publisher to receive the award.

Guy said: “It belongs to the songwriters I have the privilege of working with every day.”

Tinie Tempah, Amy Allen, John Ryan and Florence Road also took to the stage, the report added.

Mark was also pictured posing with Jimmy Page at the event.

Read more: Louise Redknapp heartbroken following death of family dog: ‘Thank you for 12 amazing years of love’

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