Bloodied and bruised Helen Flanagan undergoes ‘insane’ procedure that ‘knocks 10 years off you’

Helen Flanagan has shared a close-up of her bloodied face after her latest round of polynucleotide treatment.

The 36-year-old posted her update on Instagram yesterday (November 9).

Despite the visible marks, Helen was enthusiastic about the procedure and credited it with making her look younger.

Helen had new treatment done on her face (Credit: Instagram Story)

Helen Flanagan documents her beauty treatment

Helen’s make-up-free selfies showed circular red patches across the skin close to her eyes. She took the photographs from the treatment bed and turned her head to capture her face from different angles.

Helen wrote: “This treatment is insane. Once this settles, it knocks 10 years off you.”

That age-related assessment was Helen’s own claim about the cosmetic treatment. She tagged aesthetics doctor and business owner Dr Natalie Haworth in the post.

A separate video showed Helen having her face cleaned before the procedure.

Helen said the procedure was among her favourite treatments. She said Dr Natalie was the only person she would go to for her face.

What Helen’s polynucleotide treatment involves

Polynucleotides use DNA molecules, usually sourced from salmon or trout, as skin boosters.

Dr Miriam Adebibe previously told The Sun that these DNA fragments encourage the body’s own cells to regenerate. She said the body then quickly removes those fragments.

She said the treatment makes skin feel tighter and look smoother, with more fullness in the tissue underneath.

She also distinguished the procedure from dermal filler, saying it does not leave filler sitting in the tissues.

Helen recently opened up about body confidence (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen’s recent comments about body confidence

The former Coronation Street actress has also recently spoken about her changing relationship with her body.

Helen, a mum of three, shared a separate photograph of herself in a fitted dress on a staircase. Her friend had taken the photograph, and Helen said she loved the dress she wore.

She explained that she wears shapewear with tight dresses to make her bum look bigger.

She also said her stomach had stuck out a little in fitted clothing since she welcomed her third child.

Helen said that used to annoy her, but she no longer minded. Instead, she described the way women’s bodies change after carrying babies as beautiful.

Read more: Helen Flanagan looks sensational in figure-hugging gown for glam red carpet appearance

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