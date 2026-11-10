Candace Owens ‘facing new legal battle’ as French President and First Lady file lawsuit over her ‘outlandish’ claims Brigitte Macron was born a man

Candace Owens reportedly faces a 409-page federal lawsuit from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron over claims about France’s first lady’s gender.

According to The Telegraph, the couple filed the 409-page complaint on November 4. The filing was lodged in the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the report says.

The French president and his wife are reportedly seeking damages and a jury trial. Their lawyers allege Candace’s coverage harmed their reputations and exposed their family to ridicule around the world.

They accused Owens of having spread “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions”.

Candace Owens is being sued (Credit: ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA/Shutterstock)

Why the Macrons filed against Candace Owens in Tennessee

The new complaint follows a defamation action brought against Owens and her companies in Delaware in July 2025.

The report says she was dismissed without prejudice from that action on October 27, 2026, following a jurisdictional dispute. The Delaware proceedings remain pending against Candace Owens LLC and GeorgeTom, Inc.

The Macrons say Owens had argued that any case against her personally belonged in Tennessee, where she lives. Their complaint cites that position as a reason for filing in Nashville.

What the Macrons allege about Candace Owens’ podcast

The dispute centres on Becoming Brigitte, the commentator’s podcast series about Brigitte Macron’s identity and marriage.

The Macrons allege it promoted false conspiracy theories, while Owens ignored material contradicting those claims. They reject claims that Brigitte was born male or had assumed another person’s identity. Their complaint also challenges allegations that she concealed details about her marriage.

The Macrons have hit out at Owens (Credit: Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA/Shutterstock)

The couple claim Owens used the controversy to attract listeners, promote merchandise mocking them and collect donations.

Her motivation, the filing alleges, was building her profile rather than establishing the truth.

In their defamation complaint to the Delaware state court in July 2025, the Macrons described the fallout as “relentless bullying on a worldwide scale”.

Macrons say Candace Owens received a retraction demand

The couple’s lawyers say they sent Owens a detailed demand for a retraction on December 3, 2024.

That demand included documentation, photographs, and historical records intended to dispute the allegations, according to the complaint.

The Macrons allege she did not respond and subsequently published further podcast episodes and social media posts.

The filing includes childhood photographs, a birth announcement and family pictures which their lawyers say contradict the conspiracy theories.

The allegations remain unproven in court. Owens has not been found liable in the Tennessee action.

Speaking on X on Monday, Owens said: “I’m afraid to say this is accurate. The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me.”

ED! has contacted Owens’ representatives for comment.

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