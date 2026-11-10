Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Caleb and Sadie risk everything when another kiss threatens to expose their affair

Caleb Miligan is playing a dangerous game in Emmerdale spoilers for next week when he kisses Sadie King again – and is caught out. But who has seen them? And does this spell the end of his marriage to Ruby?

Elsewhere, Sam is desperate over Samson’s fate and he won’t forgive Cain. But will visting Tom bring him any peace?

And, Thea tracks down her dad, Steve Marchant, but how will Kim react when she finds out?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Sam attacks Cain again

Sam is still fuming at Cain (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Lydia try to mediate between Sam and Cain, but with Samson’s legal situation getting worse, Sam is in no mood to forgive his brother.

Sam can’t forgive Cain for what he’s done (Credit: ITV)

Cain tries to make amends, but Sam blames him for Samson’s new charges and soon Sam pins him against a wall in the Woolpack toilets. Cain is shaken, but can the brothers ever reconcile?

Things are getting worse for Belle in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Belle’s anxious over Tom’s release

Belle has a victim liaison meeting ahead of Tom’s release and the reality that he’ll no longer be behind bars sinks in. As her anxiety threatens to overwhelm her, she finds support in her family, but will it be enough?

Sam begs Tom to help Samson (Credit: ITV)

3. Sam visits Tom in Emmerdale spoilers

Desperate to help Samson, Sam takes a huge gamble and goes to see Tom in prison. He begs Tom to be lenient over Samson, but Tom is clearly loving having the power. Has Sam made Samson’s case worse?

Tom feels like he has the power in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Tom continues to manipulate

Charles is still having prison meetings with Tom, and is encouraging him to find redemption. Meanwhile, Nicola discovers flowers from Tom on Jimmy’s grave. Who put them there? And will the village ever be free of Tom?

Caleb can’t contain his secret forever (Credit: ITV)

5. Caleb tries to keep it together as Ruby celebrates

A successful business meeting sees Ruby and Sadie celebrating and Ruby feels exhilarated. Caleb also gives her a bracelet and as she receives multiple compliments, things seem to be going well. Too well, perhaps…

Caleb confesses to Cain in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

6. Caleb admits everything in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe is still on Caleb’s case and promises he is close to finding proof of the affair. Caleb confesses everything to Cain. Cain begs his brother to be careful and suggests he should tell Ruby the truth.

However, Caleb doesn’t see coming clean to his wife as an option; he thinks he can contain the situation.

7. Another kiss sees Caleb caught out

Sadie and Caleb pretend to be a couple, but it gets feelings going (Credit: ITV)

There’s another business meeting, which takes a chaotic turn when Sadie and Caleb are forced to pretend that they are married. It leads to a kiss and Caleb panics.

Sadie and Caleb are struggling to resist each other (Credit: ITV)

He starts to spiral when it becomes clear someone has seen them. Who? And will they reveal all to Ruby?

Thea is not being welcomed into the family by Joe and Graham (Credit: ITV)

8. Joe and Graham don’t trust Thea

Thea is making every effort to connect with Kim. But Joe and Graham are skeptical about her intentions. Graham keeps a watchful eye, but will he discover anything untoward?

Is finding Steve going to have a happy ending for Thea in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

9. Thea finds Steve in Emmerdale spoilers

Continuing her investigation into her dad, Steve Marchant, Thea knows she risks upsetting Kim. She makes contact with Steve under false pretenses, but what will she find when she comes face to face with him for the first time?

Nicola and Kev are in an awkward place (Credit: ITV)

10. Kev fights his feelings

It’s clear Kev and Nicola have unresolved issues between them. Kev finds himself struggling with his feelings for Nicola and tries to move on.

Meanwhile, Nicola and Lewis have some work disputes, can they resolve them?

Dylan and April are having issues in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

11. Can April and Dylan work through their problems in Emmerdale spoilers?

Things are difficult between April and Dylan as he struggles with feeling inferior. It puts a strain on their relationship. But can they work together to deal with their insecurities?

12. Ruby seeks comfort with Graham

Knowing she has an alcohol problem, Ruby opens up to Graham. She confesses she feels more confident having had a drink and prefers that version of herself. Can Graham help her battle her demons?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!