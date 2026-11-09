This Morning star Josie Gibson admits money ‘worries’: ‘People think you get paid a lot more than you actually do’

Josie Gibson has challenged assumptions about her wealth, admitting she still worries about money despite her television career.

The 41-year-old spoke about her finances in a new interview.

Josie admits she worries about money (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie Gibson challenges assumptions about TV earnings

Speaking to OK! magazine, the This Morning presenter said: “Everybody automatically thinks you’re a billionaire. People think you get paid a lot more than you actually do.”

Asked whether she still worried about money, Josie replied: “Bloody hell, yeah. Of course there is still worry, especially when you’re building a house. I have worries, just like everybody else.”

She identified the home she was renovating as her biggest extravagance. She said she would prefer a new bush cutter to a designer handbag.

Josie first found fame by winning Big Brother in 2010. Her victory came with £100,000 in prize money.

Josie explains financial pressure after surgery

Earlier this year, Josie told the Daily Express about managing parenting and household finances on her own.

She described herself as fortunate to have a good job and career, while stressing she handled all the parenting.

She said: “So if I don’t work then the bills don’t get paid. I know what it’s like to have all the financial burden on your shoulders.”

Josie had an arm lift, also known as brachioplasty, in March amid her experience of lipoedema.

She told the newspaper she felt she had to return to work after two weeks following the operation.

Josie recently had surgery on her arms (Credit: ITV)

Josie discusses recovery and further surgery costs

In an Instagram video last month, Josie discussed her recovery and showed her arms before and after surgery.

She said she had kept three weeks free in her diary but returned to work after 17 days.

Josie filmed a live segment from the Wild Place project and said she felt well enough to work.

She couldn’t lift her arms above her head then. However, she described the experience as uncomfortable rather than painful.

Despite the scars, she regarded the operation as the best thing she had done for herself.

Josie also explained that she had already undergone liposuction on the lower part of her legs.

She wanted three further operations on her legs, but said money and space in her diary were factors. Josie also stressed that her body needed time to recover.

Read more: Josie Gibson hits out at claims she used jabs for 2.5 stone weight loss

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.