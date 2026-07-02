Josie Gibson has showed the results of her recent surgery in a string of glamorous new photos.

The This Morning favourite, 41, posted a string of chic Odd Muse looks on Instagram. She drew attention to her transformed arms and kept the caption simple: “Showing off my new arms.”

Fans quickly noticed the difference. The scars she showed weeks after the operation looked far less visible in the latest snaps.

According to Daily Mail, Josie previously spent £7,000 on liposuction after doctors diagnosed her with lipoedema. The chronic condition causes an abnormal build-up of fat and connective tissue. It can affect the arms as well as the lower body.

Josie Gibson’s surgery sparks fresh buzz with stylish new snaps

Josie’s new post gave followers a fresh look at the results after months of recovery.

The TV star first opened up in March about having brachioplasty, also known as an arm lift. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the procedure removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm and usually leaves a scar along the inner arm.

She revealed that surgeons removed 45 per cent of her arm during the operation. That candid update sparked a wave of support online.

Josie showed off her transformation (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In a video update, she told followers: “I’ve just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I’m so sorry I didn’t want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty.”

Josie then reassured fans. She said: “There was nothing wrong with me. I’m really, really good, in fact.”

She also explained why she chose the procedure. Josie said: “So for those of you who don’t know what brachioplasty is, obviously I had liposuction on my arms, and then I’ve had an arm lift, and that’s because the lipoedema is obviously on my arms as well.”

What is lipoedema? The condition Josie Gibson has spoken about Lipoedema is a long-term condition linked to abnormal fat build-up, most often affecting the legs, hips, buttocks and sometimes the arms. It mainly affects women and can cause pain, tenderness, swelling and easy bruising. Josie Gibson has said specialists told her that exercise alone would not remove lipoedema fat. People with the condition can still be fit and active, but symptoms may continue despite diet and training. It is different from general weight gain

It can affect body shape unevenly

Symptoms may worsen over time

Treatment can include compression, symptom management and, in some cases, surgery A short explainer boxout here would give readers useful context for the health condition mentioned throughout the story.

Josie Gibson’s lipoedema journey

Josie has spoken openly about how lipoedema affected her confidence. She said she struggled to shift the “lumps and excess weight” in her body despite working out.

She also admitted the condition left her feeling “held back”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie said: “So I just felt gross whenever I was in like a vest top, and I just wanna go out in the summer and feel alright when I put a vest top on.”

She added: “Constantly fighting your genetics. So I went in last Friday, I’ve had 45% of my arm removed, I’ve got my bandages on, and that just keeps your arm all intact.”

Her recovery routine is almost as talked-about as the arm lift

Since then, Josie has thrown herself into recovery and wellness. She said: “I have just bought a treadmill so I try to get my steps in on there, and sometimes I put some circuits together at home. I take collagen supplements and electrolytes. I’ve also been getting lymphatic draining and have been understanding how the lymphatic system works.”