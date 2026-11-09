Ground Force favourite Tommy Walsh has sadly died at the age of 69, with his loved ones at his side following an illness.

The TV star, who won over millions of viewers while appearing with Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock on the hit BBC gardening programme, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

His agent, Debbie Schiesser, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on behalf of Tommy’s family. They have requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Tommy’s death comes after he previously underwent treatment for throat cancer and a tumour in his lung.

Tommy Walsh has died following an illness (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Tommy Walsh’s family confirm his death in statement

Tommy Walsh’s agent Debbie Schiesser shared the sad news, saying: “Tommy died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family. As this has only just happened, we would ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy.”

No further information was given about the illness responsible for the beloved presenter’s death.

Tributes have since been paid to Tommy, including a moving message from Old Parmiterians FC, the London football club where he previously played in goal.

Remembering their former goalkeeper on X, the club shared a tribute which read in part: “He will be sorely missed. RIP Tommy.”

Another fan wrote: “Rest in Peace Tommy Walsh. We felt we knew you.”

Someone else said: “I used to love watching Ground Force when I was younger. RIP Tommy Walsh.”

Smiling photo of Tommy Walsh resurfaces

Following the news of Tommy’s death, a photo has resurfaced from last year which is believed to have been one of his last public appearances.

The photo, which you can see here, shows Tommy smiling whilst holding a flower up to the camera.

The photo was shared by St Joseph’s Hospice last April. The post read: “Ground Force star and local boy Tommy Walsh popped by the Hospice to help launch our Flowers of Celebration campaign for 2025.”

When asked why he’s supporting the campaign, Tommy said: “St Joseph’s Hospice cared for one of my family members recently, so I know what fantastic work they do to help local people.

All hospice services are free of charge, but they’re expensive to run — so every penny counts.

Buying a Flower of Celebration this summer is a great way to help the hospice do even more for the people who need their care.”

Tommy Walsh’s previous cancer battles and health struggles

In the years leading up to his death, Tommy had been candid about the health challenges he faced, including his experience with cancer.

It was during a routine visit to his GP in 2022, for a separate medical concern, that doctors found a malignant lump in his throat.

Tommy subsequently had an operation to remove the lump. He later confirmed he had successfully recovered from throat cancer.

His recovery even meant he could get back on the football pitch and play again.

But another worrying diagnosis followed, which Tommy disclosed while attending a charity event in November 2023.

According to reports, the presenter told those at the event that a three-centimetre tumour had been found in his lung. Doctors arranged an emergency appointment for him the very next morning.

Tributes have been paid to the TV star (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Tommy Walsh shared encouraging update after lung tumour treatment

There was some welcome news in June 2024 when Tommy revealed that radiotherapy treatment had reduced the size of the tumour in his lung.

During an interview with the Mirror, he discussed receiving stereotactic ablative radiotherapy, commonly referred to as SABR.

This form of treatment focuses radiation directly on the tumour.

Tommy was pleased to report that the treatment had been effective. He also confirmed he wasn’t suffering from any pain at that point.

However, the statement released by his family following his death has not established whether either of his previous cancer diagnoses played a part in his final illness.

Tommy Walsh’s Ground Force success and memorable TV career

For millions of television fans, Tommy Walsh will always be remembered as one of the familiar faces of the BBC’s much-loved gardening makeover series Ground Force.

Working alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, he helped give gardens across the country a new lease of life.

Ground Force proved enormously popular. Viewing figures reached as many as 12 million people at the height of its success.

Read more: Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh on daughter’s wedding joy that will ‘stay with him forever’

And Tommy’s time in the spotlight didn’t end with the gardening favourite. He continued to appear on a number of well-known property and home renovation shows throughout his television career.

Among his other credits were Homes Under the Hammer and Flip That House with Tommy Walsh, further cementing his place as a familiar face on British television.

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