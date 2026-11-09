Maura Higgins and Olivia Attwood are being tipped to replace Maya Jama as Love Island host.

Vick Hope is also among the possible replacements. Maya announced on Sunday that she was stepping down after three years hosting the ITV dating show.

ITV’s statement names no successor, so these remain possibilities rather than confirmed appointments.

For Maura Higgins, the speculation follows her move to another dating programme: Disney+’s Blind Date reboot.

Maya Jama has announced she will no longer host Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood and Vick Hope among possible Love Island hosts as Maya Jama quits

Olivia’s career has taken her well beyond being a contestant. She appeared on Love Island in 2017.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 announced that Olivia and her mum Jennifer would join Celebrity Gogglebox.

She has also been a panellist on Loose Women and had a variety of documentaries, including Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection.

Vick Hope, meanwhile, brings experience from radio as well as television.

She presents BBC Radio 1’s Going Home With Vick, Katie And Jamie with Katie Thistleton and Jamie Laing.

Maura Higgins previously appeared on Love Island as a contestant (Credit: IPA)

Maura Higgins already has a dating-show role

Maura already has experience on the presenting side of the Love Island franchise.

She hosted its US and Games Aftersun programmes before leaving the franchise in May.

She appeared on the UK version of Love Island in 2019.

However, her next dating-show role is already lined up. The Blind Date revival is planned for 2027, with filming expected in 2026.

The reboot keeps the hidden-partner selection but adds a twist: matched couples will spend the summer together.

With a variety of names being thrown into the mix to be the next Love Island host, bookies have released their odds.

Odds courtesy of Gambling.com, the home of the best online casino , has Olivia placed at 5/4 and Maura placed at 9/4.

Olivia Attwood has been tipped to replace Maya Jama on Love Island (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Maya Jama explains her Love Island departure

In her departure statement, Maya thanked viewers and the production team, saying she wanted to pursue something new. She said her time on Love Island has been an “incredible era”.

She also made clear she would continue supporting the show after leaving.

Netflix confirmed Maya’s return for The Gentlemen series three, which began filming in October in the UK and Morocco.

ITV to announce Love Island: All Stars plans

ITV thanked Maya for her contribution and wished her success.

On the spin-off’s future, a spokesperson said: “We will announce plans for the forthcoming series of Love Island: All Stars in due course.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Maya Jama reveals donation she’s made to charity despite not winning show

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