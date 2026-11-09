Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has shared her concerns about newcomer Maddie Ingoldsby’s choreography, suggesting celebrity partner Cach Mercer could find himself in trouble with the judges again.

Oti, 36, believes Maddie may not be getting the support she needs behind the scenes and fears her routines could continue to cost the couple valuable marks.

The two-time Strictly winner made her feelings clear on The Fifth Judge podcast, which she hosts alongside husband Marius Iepure.

It follows Cach and Maddie’s narrow escape from elimination after a dance-off against Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu.

Oti Mabuse has shared her thoughts on Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby (Credit: YouTube / The Fifth Judge)

Strictly viewers raise concerns about Maddie Ingoldsby’s choreography

Maddie’s debut series as a Strictly professional has certainly got people talking, with some viewers questioning whether her choreography is doing Cach any favours.

Fans have been sharing their concerns on social media, with one X user commenting last month: “Maddie is a great dancer, but can someone support her with the choreography here?”

Another viewer appeared to agree, writing: “She isn’t a bad teacher by any means, it’s the choreography that needs work.”

Oti Mabuse shares fears for Maddie and Cach on Strictly

And it seems Oti has similar reservations, although her husband Marius wasn’t entirely convinced by her argument.

During their podcast discussion, Marius defended the choreography, revealing that he liked the routine and felt its modern approach worked well.

But Oti, who lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey the following year, had a different take.

“I feel sorry for Maddie at this point because I don’t feel like she’s being guided properly,” she explained.

Oti went on to draw comparisons between Maddie’s routines and those seen on Dancing With The Stars, suggesting that choreography suited to the American competition might not deliver the same results on Strictly.

And she didn’t hold back when discussing what could happen next.

Oti warned: “Now she’s done so many ballroom dances, she’s not listening. She’s going to get low scores.”

For Oti, the issue appears to be whether Maddie is putting enough emphasis on the technical elements the Strictly judges want to see.

While bringing something fresh to the ballroom can make a routine stand out, Oti believes securing higher marks needs to be the priority, especially with Cach already having experienced the dreaded dance-off.

Her comments come as questions continue to be raised about whether Maddie Ingoldsby’s choreography is holding Cach Mercer back in the competition.

Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby were in the dance-off on Strictly at the weekend (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly dance-off drama leaves Cach and Maddie facing pressure

It was a difficult weekend for Cach and Maddie, whose waltz earned them just 26 points during Saturday night’s live show.

That score put them joint bottom of the Strictly leaderboard with John Nellis and Katya Jones, leaving them vulnerable when the public votes were counted.

They eventually found themselves battling Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu for a place in the competition, with the judges unable to agree on who deserved to stay.

Read more: Strictly host Josh Widdicombe left concerned over Dianne Buswell’s ‘dangerous’ wardrobe malfunction

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Bethany and Nancy. However, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas preferred Cach and Maddie’s performance.

With the votes split evenly, the final decision rested with head judge Shirley. Her casting vote sent Bethany and Nancy home.

Cach and Maddie may have secured another week on Strictly, but their escape has only intensified the conversation about the choreography.

And with Oti now voicing her concerns, all eyes will be on whether Maddie can help Cach climb the leaderboard and avoid another nail-biting dance-off.

ED! has contacted representatives for Maddie for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, November 14, at 6.25pm.

What do you think of Maddie’s choreography? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.