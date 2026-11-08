Strictly host Josh Widdicombe left concerned over Dianne Buswell’s ‘dangerous’ wardrobe malfunction: ‘You could have fallen over!’

Strictly Come Dancing host Josh Widdicombe was left concerned for Dianne Buswell during Saturday night’s show (November 7), after the professional dancer suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

The Australian dancer, 37, was performing alongside celebrity partner Will Best when parts of her dress began falling off mid-routine, prompting Josh to make a rather worrying remark about the situation.

Will and Dianne performed a quickstep (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe makes ‘dangerous’ remark about Dianne Buswell’s dress

Dianne and Will took to the dancefloor during Saturday’s show with a quickstep to Maroon 5’s This Love, finishing their performance with a score of 29.

But it wasn’t their marks that caught viewers’ attention. Instead, fans were left distracted after Dianne experienced a wardrobe malfunction, with several pearls falling from her pink dress as the pair danced.

The situation didn’t go unnoticed by host Josh, who pointed out just how risky the performance had become.

“You’re a showman now. You didn’t even mention the pearls fell from your dress, you were essentially dancing on ball bearings during that second half! You could have fallen over at any moment! Get off that dangerous floor and get your scores.”

Johannes Radebe also couldn’t resist commenting on the mishap, telling Dianne: “You left your pearls on the floor, girl.”

Will then joined in with a joke of his own, asking: “Should I go get them?”

Strictly fans fear for Dianne Buswell after wardrobe malfunction

Viewers at home were quick to spot the incident too, with several taking to X to share their reactions. Some even admitted they had initially feared something much worse had happened.

“The timing with the pearls flying off made me think someone’s tooth had come out for a second,” one fan said.

Will and Dianne danced first (Credit: BBC)

Another viewer shared their concern, writing: “My heart was in my mouth when the pearls fell. I had visions of a nasty accident.”

“Did Dianne’s dress just explode everywhere?” a third asked.

Show bosses slammed over treatment of Dianne and Will

The wardrobe malfunction wasn’t the only thing that had Strictly viewers talking, with some also furious over Will and Dianne being given the first performance slot.

Some fans believe going first is a “cursed spot”, and were particularly unhappy that the pair had been given the position for a second time.

“How is Will going first already for the 2nd time? There are people there who have never gone first. Between this and his awful songs, the producers hate him,” one viewer fumed.

Another was equally frustrated, writing: “Will and dianne dancing first AGAIN when they have already been first and have had the lowest average running order position by a mile is [bleeping] insanity they have been nothing but screwed over this entire series when others have been highly, highly favoured.”

“Will on first again what???” a third added.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans divided over Craig Revel Horwood’s behaviour during last night’s show: ‘Super grumpy’

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 8) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.