Monty Don has bid an emotional farewell to Gardeners’ World after 23 years, leaving viewers in tears with a heartfelt final message during his last appearance on the BBC show.

The 71-year-old presenter officially signed off on Friday, November 6, following his announcement in September that he would be stepping away from the long-running gardening programme.

With his beloved dog Ned by his side, Monty took a moment to look back on his time presenting the show, thanking viewers for being part of the journey and reflecting on the memories he had made along the way.

Monty left the show last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Monty Don say in his Gardeners’ World farewell?

Monty spoke warmly about the privilege of being able to share his garden and passion for gardening with viewers over the years.

He also made sure to acknowledge the colleagues who had worked alongside him throughout his time on the programme, paying tribute to the people who had helped make the experience so special.

Bringing his 23-year stint to a close, he told viewers: “So, thank you. Thank you for coming on that journey with me and good luck with your own gardens in the future. So, for the last time. Goodbye.”

The presenter also looked back on how much had changed since he first joined Gardeners’ World, with his time on the show beginning at Berryfields before it eventually moved to Longmeadow.

Recalling his arrival at Longmeadow 16 years ago, Monty reflected on watching the garden grow and develop over the years.

He also remembered the much-loved dogs who had become familiar faces to viewers during his time on screen, including Nigel, Nellie and Patty.

Monty left fans in tears (Credit: BBC)

Why did Monty Don leave Gardeners’ World?

Before his final appearance, Monty had shared a message looking back on his time with Gardeners’ World, describing the experience as deeply rewarding.

Despite the many happy memories, however, he explained that he felt ready for a new chapter and believed the time was right to make a change.

His departure marks the end of an incredible 23-year presenting run, during which he welcomed viewers into his gardening life and shared his experiences with audiences across the country.

How did viewers react to Monty Don’s farewell?

It wasn’t just Monty who found the final episode emotional, as viewers took to social media to share their reactions to his departure.

Several fans admitted they had been left in tears by his heartfelt sign-off, with others paying tribute to the presenter and his four-legged companions.

“‘Longmeadow’ and that’s House. #MontyBingo. Thanks, Monty. I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted.

“GW has had many presenters but Monty & his gorgeous dogs over the years have been brilliant. It’s a sad night. Best wishes to him,” another said.

“Not me crying already because the first thing he went to was Aquilegia, a plant my mum bought me a couple of, and she always had a picture of up in the bathroom,” a third wrote.

After more than two decades of welcoming viewers into his garden, Monty’s final goodbye has clearly struck a chord, with fans sharing their sadness at the end of such a familiar part of their Friday nights.

Read more: Monty Don opens up about ‘difficult year’ following heartbreaking death ahead of Gardeners’ World departure

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