Venezuela Fury slams ‘desperate’ thieves as they break into husband Noah’s car

Venezuela Fury says thieves took fireworks from her husband Noah Price’s Jeep during a Bonfire Night outing.

In a TikTok video, the 17-year-old described what happened during their Sheffield trip.

Her account also prompted a discussion about the cost of fireworks. Two commenters focused on affordability and the expense of Bonfire Night celebrations.

One suggested the cost-of-living squeeze could explain the alleged theft. Another questioned spending money on fireworks, saying they were expensive.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s first months of marriage

The incident comes months after Venezuela married Noah, 19, in May.

The couple’s relationship has already attracted attention, particularly because of their ages when they tied the knot. Venezuela was 16 at the time of their Isle of Man wedding.

The island allows marriage at 16 with parental consent, under its separate Manx legal system. Her parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, gave their consent to the marriage.

Her father initially questioned marrying so young before eventually giving his blessing, the report added.

After criticism of the wedding, Venezuela shared photographs from the day on Instagram and defended her decision to marry. She and Noah also discussed the marriage during a TikTok live, saying it was legal and consensual.

Venezuela and Noah’s car was broken into (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Venezuela Fury describes missing fireworks

Venezuela said Noah had bought a box of fireworks and placed it in the boot of his Jeep. They planned to leave the event early and set off their own fireworks.

However, she said Noah discovered the box was missing when he went to get it.

“Noah went and bought a box full of fireworks and put them in the boot of his jeep. Now the boot of his jeep has windows in it – we locked the doors, but these ones have manual key locks, so you have to lock them with your hand. So we’re at the bonfire, and we thought, ‘yeah, we’ll go early and let our own ones off’. He’s gone in the back to get them out; they’re gone,” she said.

Wearing patterned pyjamas, she spoke directly to her TikTok followers about the discovery and challenged whoever had taken the fireworks.

“How hard off can you be for a firework to actually root through people’s motors and take fireworks?” she fumed.

“God known what else was gone as well coz he said there was a coat and a pair of shoes missing.”

In the comment section, one fan had a simple explanation. “Cost of living, people are desperate,” they said.

“Fireworks are a fortune… don’t understand how people can afford them. Might as well set fire to £100,” another wrote.

Read more: Venezuela Fury hit with backlash after wearing ‘vile’ real mink fur coat

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