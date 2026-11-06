Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘revolting’ sexual remark Russell Brand made about her and her two daughters: ‘I couldn’t pretend it was funny’

TV star Vanessa Feltz has recalled a sexual remark she alleges Russell Brand made about her and her daughters.

The broadcaster discussed the encounter on Friday’s (November 6) This Morning with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and fellow guest Nicola Thorp.

Her appearance followed Russell’s conviction for rape and sexual assault on Thursday, November 5.

Vanessa revealed the crude remark Russell said about herself and her two daughters (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz recalls Russell Brand chat show encounter

Vanessa has previously described being friends with Russell when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.

She recalled admiring his style, but said she became uncomfortable when he directed sexual remarks towards her and her daughters.

According to her account, Russell asked whether he could “have sex with both me and my daughters”.

Speaking on This Morning, Vanessa described the comment as “a pretty revolting thing to say to anyone, especially a mum.”

She made note that one of her daughters was only 15 years old at the time.

Vanessa recalled the audience laughing and cheering at the crude remark. However, she admitted she “couldn’t pretend that was funny.”

“I didn’t think it was funny,” Vanessa added, to which Alison agreed.

“Plus, you could tell it wasn’t really a joke. It didn’t seem to be a joke,” she continued. It was then that Vanessa realised there was “something chilling about him.”

Vanessa said she couldn’t find the joke funny (Credit: ITV)

Russell Brand awaiting sentencing after conviction

Russell was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The verdicts followed two days of deliberations in the trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on Monday (November 9).

The case involved six women and concerned alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. However, Brand had denied every allegation against him.

Read more: Resurfaced Russell Brand tweet sees actor ‘predict his downfall’ after being found guilty of rape

So, what do you think of this story? Did you watch This Morning today? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!