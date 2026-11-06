Sir Tom Jones health update after ‘struggling to breathe’: ‘They had to get the paramedics in’

Sir Tom Jones shared a health update after returning to the stage after spending a week in hospital with pneumonia.

The 86-year-old performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. He told concertgoers he had feared he would not survive, according to The New York Post.

The singer’s comeback drew a sold-out crowd. Alongside the music, he spoke about the treatment that had made his return possible.

Tom returned to the stage following a health scare (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Jones describes his hospital ordeal in health update

For Tom, getting back to performing was the priority when doctors asked about his plans following his hospital stay.

He told them the stage was where he belonged, an exchange that drew cheers as he recounted it.

He had needed paramedics as breathing became increasingly difficult. UCLA Medical Center then treated him for a week, with two of those days spent in intensive care.

Recalling his fear during the illness, Tom told the audience: “I thought this was it, you had a wonderful life Tommy but it’s over now.”

“And then they had to get the paramedics in, and I was like I can’t breathe,” he continued.

He also praised the UCLA staff, crediting their care with helping him recover enough to perform again.

Tom admitted he thought he was going to die (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Jones’s next concert after his return

A bad case of flu was the reason Tom initially gave for postponing his October 26 Los Angeles concert. His statement reflected on 20 completed shows and the audiences he had performed for across the US.

He said he had enjoyed those performances, but the illness had come as an unexpected interruption to that run. Friday’s planned appearance takes him to Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, California.

That is the next stop on his Come Gather Round tour.

He began the tour in England in June before taking it to North America later in the year. The first date of that leg was September 18 in Highland Park, Illinois.

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