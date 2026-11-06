ITV faces renewed pressure over I’m A Celebrity trials as show is accused of ‘cruelty’

I’m A Celebrity faces renewed pressure over live animals in its trials after a petition reached 100,000 signatures.

The Sun reports that animal rights charity PETA is calling for animal-free alternatives to the Bushtucker Trials.

Actress Rula Lenska has previously backed the campaign. She says she has rejected several approaches to appear because of the animal challenges.

Some I’m A Celebrity trials include animals (Credit: Photo by James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

PETA calls for changes to I’m A Celebrity trials

The trials challenge celebrities to face creatures while trying to win food for their campmates. PETA argues that the animals suffer unnecessarily during those tasks.

Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice president of programmes, condemned the long-running show’s use of animals.

She said: “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is a show for and by ignorant people who think tormenting animals makes good telly. Each year brings more cruelty and tacky stunts to our screens.”

She also called for ITV to take the programme off air if it would not move away from animals.

I’m A Celebrity’s previous animal welfare disputes

Animal welfare concerns about the ITV programme have surfaced repeatedly. Objections have targeted individual challenges as well as the wider use of animals for entertainment.

In 2023, the RSPCA urged viewers to complain to Ofcom about the use of live animals. The charity criticised both their treatment and how the programme portrayed them.

Producers defended their welfare arrangements at the time, saying they followed strict protocols and complied with the law. They also pointed to the involvement of qualified handlers and said the RSPCA was notified.

Chris Packham also called for animal-free challenges in 2023. In an open letter, the RSPCA president argued that adventurous trials could work without involving animals.

The objections continued that December, when the Critter Mixer trial prompted complaints about live insects. Marvin Humes, Tony Bellew and Nick Pickard took part in that challenge.

Some viewers enjoyed it, while others expressed concern for the creatures involved.

The I’m A Celebrity trials have been criticised by PETA (Credit: Photo by James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

How ITV defended its animal safeguards

More recently, PETA challenged a trial involving young crocodiles in November 2025. The group criticised their taped mouths and claimed the conditions caused severe stress.

The programme again said it complied with animal welfare laws, with animal safety a priority. Its statement also pointed to experienced handlers and oversight from RSPCA NSW.

Those assurances concerned earlier controversies, rather than the latest petition milestone.

For Rula, the issue has been a reason to stay away from the jungle altogether.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant set out her objections in an article for PETA. She argued that the animals, unlike the celebrity contestants, had no choice about being involved.

ITV and PETA have been contacted for comment on this story.

Read more: Leigh Francis ‘in advanced talks’ to join I’m A Celebrity 2026

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