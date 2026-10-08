Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are facing a fresh PETA campaign over animal use on I’m A Celebrity.

The animal rights group has launched £95 Halloween costumes targeting the presenters and the programme’s Bushtucker Trials. The outfits portray the duo as figures in a grisly crime-scene spoof.

Ant’s figure is wearing a sign which reads: “Evidence item #2. Entertainment over ethics.”

Meanwhile, Dec’s figure’s sign says: “Evidence item #1. Complicit in cruelty.”

The row focuses on I’m A Celebrity’s use of live animals during Bushtucker Trials, including insects, reptiles and rats. PETA claims that Ant and Dec have “cheered on animal abuse in myriad ways”.

Ant and Dec have come under fire again from PETA (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

PETA targets Ant and Dec with Halloween costumes

The organisation says the costumes are designed to raise awareness and fund its work against animal exploitation.

It has accused Ant and Dec of being “complicit in the cruelty” and urged both presenters to leave the ITV series. PETA has also asked ITV Studios to remove animals from future challenges.

At the heart of its campaign is the message that “animal abuse is not entertainment”. PETA says all proceeds from costume sales will support its work against animal exploitation.

According to the Daily Mail, PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen says: “Unlike the celebrities who volunteer to enter the jungle, animals never sign up to be confined, terrified, or killed for a cheap laugh.

“PETA’s Halloween costumes put Ant and Dec’s complicity in the spotlight and call on ITV to cut cruelty from the script and get the animals out of there.”

I’m A Celebrity animal trials face renewed scrutiny

Bushtucker Trials have long placed celebrities beside live creatures or challenged them to eat animal body parts.

PETA alleges frogs, crocodiles, spiders, rats and insects have been “killed, eaten, and tormented” in the trials. The charity says the programme’s treatment of animals has generated thousands of Ofcom complaints.

In 2019, Ofcom took no action after 80 complaints about live animals in the 2018 series.

PETA also reports that ITV faced prosecution in Australia after a 2009 incident involving Gino D’Acampo. He killed and cooked a rat during filming, according to the report.

PETA says the programme pleaded guilty to two cruelty charges the following year and paid a fine.

Footage from 2018 also showed a crocodile used during a trial with its mouth taped shut. PETA has criticised crocodile Bushtucker Trials as part of its wider campaign against the programme.

PETA has slammed the use of animals in I’m A Celebrity trials (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

ITV insists animal welfare protocols remain strict

Producers have previously insisted animal welfare remains a priority.

In an earlier statement to Daily Mail, a spokesman said production complied with “regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles”. Qualified and experienced animal handlers attend every trial involving animals, the spokesman added.

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly left stunned by I’m A Celebrity revelation: ‘Someone is getting sued’

The spokesman said: “Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes.”

Production also informs RSPCA NSW of its activities and gives the organisation an open invitation to attend. The spokesman said strict protocols cover animal handling before, during and after filming.

That statement predates PETA’s latest Halloween campaign and was not presented as a fresh response.

ED! has contacted representatives for Ant and Dec and ITV for comment.

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