Kai Widdrington has revealed that a bad bug left him needing hospital treatment and unable to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 31-year-old explained how his illness developed and recalled calling dance partner Delta Goodrem from an ambulance.

He had hoped to keep dancing, but the hospital trip meant he missed their planned Argentine tango.

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Kai Widdrington explains illness behind hospital trip

“It’s flu season, and unfortunately I came down with something that just really knocked me for six. It started earlier in the week, and I lost my appetite, and I wasn’t eating,” Kai explained.

“Long story short, I was just really depleted, and the doctors were like, ‘You need to just get fluids in you, rest, and get back to your full strength.'”

The dancer praised the paramedics and doctors who treated him, saying they helped him get back on his feet faster than he expected.

He has since been preparing a quickstep with Delta to I Wanna Be the Only One for Blackpool week.

Kai said rehearsals had helped restore his fitness. He described himself and Delta as being as fit as they had ever been.

Kai was forced to miss Strictly last week (Credit: BBC)

Kai recalls ambulance call to Delta

Before accepting he could not perform, however, Kai was still trying to reassure his partner that he would make the show.

“I was sat in the ambulance telling Delta on the phone I was going to be there tomorrow. But there was no way I was going to be back, and I think Delta knew that. I think I had to just have a check-in with myself.”

After the change was announced on It Takes Two, Delta and stand-in Aljaž Škorjanec earned 35 points on Saturday, November 14.

Kai Widdrington’s Strictly return plans

Kai had already shared a health update on Sunday, November 15, confirming he intended to return for Blackpool and the remainder of the series.

He thanked those who had sent supportive messages, while looking ahead to a full week of training with Delta.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (Saturday, November 21) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu speak out about performance following James Jordan’s criticism

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