Princess Kate has spoken about the lasting impact of cancer in a new documentary following her 24-hour mountain challenge.

Speaking in her new documentary, Heal, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales reflects on recovery as cameras follow her National Three Peaks Challenge.

At times, the royal appears to be fighting back tears.

“Cancer does change you,” she says. “It changes your body. It changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

The documentary combines Kate’s own experience with conversations involving other people facing serious illness. Her reflections go beyond physical recovery, touching on uncertainty, finding joy, and accepting support.

“I know healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew. And how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone.”

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Princess Kate marks a personal milestone in doc about her cancer recovery

Her brother, James Middleton, explains why completing the challenge carries a particular significance for his sister.

During the film, he tells Kate she had not been able to celebrate finishing treatment by ringing a bell.

“So, maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” he says.

The documentary also captures a family reunion at the finish, with hugs and kisses as Kate greets Prince William and their children.

Kate began her first ascent on Saturday, June 27, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours.

The route involved 23 miles of walking and more than 10,000 feet of climbing. There were also 460 miles of driving between the mountains.

She undertook the challenge for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting the hospital where she received treatment.

Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy in September 2024. In January 2025, she shared that her cancer was in remission.

Princess Kate opens up in the emotional new documentary about her cancer recovery (Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube)

When does Kate’s documentary Heal air?

Heal is a 30-minute documentary made by London-based Detail Films, which also produced Kate’s September 2024 video announcing the end of her treatment.

The palace says the new film aims to offer strength and hope to others affected by serious illness. It also seeks to improve access to holistic cancer care, supporting patients’ wellbeing during treatment and afterwards.

Heal will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, November 29, at 6.40pm.

All money received from distributing the documentary has been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to support people affected by cancer.

Read more: Princess Kate pays sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she makes stunning entrance at Earthshot Awards

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