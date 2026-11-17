Princess Kate debuted Queen Elizabeth II’s emerald tassel necklace at the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, India.

The Princess of Wales, 44, also wore the matching earrings.

She joined Prince William for his Earthshot Prize awards during their three-day visit to India.

For the occasion, Kate chose a bespoke vermilion Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. William, also 44, wore a bespoke Bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, made in India and featuring hand-embroidered buttons.

Both outfits were a nod to the host country.

William and Kate are in India (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate Middleton’s earlier Earthshot appearance in Diana’s choker

Her latest jewellery choice follows another emerald outing at the awards four years ago, involving a different royal necklace.

In Boston in 2022, Kate wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond choker with a rented designer gown.

That reportedly marked the necklace’s first public appearance since Diana had worn it.

The choker has a royal history stretching back more than a century. The Ladies of India originally gave it to Queen Mary in 1911.

Queen Elizabeth later gave the piece to Diana following her 1981 wedding to the future King Charles.

Diana wore it on several occasions between 1981 and 1997. She also wore it across her forehead as a headband during her 1985 tour of Australia.

The late queen wore the necklace meeting the Obamas, amongst other occasions (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Elizabeth’s emerald suite has familiar pieces for Kate

Although the tassel necklace is new to Kate’s public wardrobe, she has already worn other pieces from the suite.

She previously chose its earrings and bracelet during her March 2022 visit to Jamaica.

For that appearance, Kate teamed the jewels with a green Jenny Packham gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. She wore her hair up for the black-tie event.

The late queen wore pieces from the collection over the years, including at a 2011 dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama.

During her 2002 Golden Jubilee visit to Canada, she paired the necklace, bracelet and earrings with the Vladimir tiara.

Kate wore Queen Elizabeth’s diamond orbital pendant earrings to the Festival of Remembrance on November 7, 2026.

The Mumbai awards form the centrepiece of the couple’s trip. This year’s ceremony is the sixth instalment of William’s decade-long environmental initiative.

Read more: Princess Kate apologises as she’s forced to turn down a royal fan’s request in India: ‘I can’t’

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