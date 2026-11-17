Alan Boyd has died, with Zoe Ball among the broadcasters remembering the radio producer’s humour and kindness.

Her Instagram tribute, posted on Monday (November 16), prompted messages from Dermot O’Leary, Angela Scanlon and Bob Harris.

Alan produced Sir Terry Wogan‘s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Wake Up to Wogan.

Zoe Ball pays tribute to Alan Boyd

Zoe also recalled Alan’s work producing Ken Bruce, before thanking him for the love and laughter he brought.

She remembered his storytelling, mischievous laugh and warmth. Her message also sent love to his partner, his family and his friends in radio.

Her full tribute read: “Darling Boydy, whatever shall we do without you. The greatest of them all. The man who produced Terry Wogan and Ken Bruce.

Zoe Ball paid a touching tribute to Alan Boyd (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You made us roar with laughter, the greatest raconteur, with the naughtiest laugh and the biggest heart. Thank you for all the love and laughter. All my Love to your T, your family and your dear radio family. Rest well dear man.”

Dermot praised both Alan and Zoe’s words. He commented: “Beautiful words for a lovely soul.”

Meanwhile, Angela wrote: “So so sorry to hear this xx.”

Radio legend Bob wrote: “You are so right Zoe. He was a kind and generous soul. What a great photo that is.”

Zoe Ball’s stint on Greatest Hits Radio

Zoe is a familiar name in the radio world. Earlier this year, she was announced as Kate Thornton’s replacement on her afternoon slot on Greatest Hits Radio.

Kate previously opened up about Zoe’s new role. She told listeners: “She’s a superstar broadcaster, one of the most familiar voices that the nation has.

Read more: Zoe Ball reveals major health scare as she admits: ‘It’s been terrible recently’

“And so many of us have grown up alongside her, myself included and she’s a friend of mine. And I know that you will, as afternoon listeners, will make her feel so welcome.

“As you have me over the last two years, she’s in for some great company, that’s what I can say.”

It came after Zoe quit the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December 2024.

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