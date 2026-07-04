Kate Thornton has spoken out after Zoe Ball was announced to be taking over her afternoon slot on Greatest Hits Radio.

Following the news last month, it was announced that Kate will stay at the station and move to a new weekend show.

Zoe Ball is joining Greatest Hits Radio (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Thornton reacts to Zoe Ball taking over her Greatest Hits Radio slot

Yesterday (July 3), Kate, 53, addressed the change on air and made it clear there is no bad blood.

She said: “She’s a superstar broadcaster, one of the most familiar voices that the nation has.

“And so many of us have grown up alongside her, myself included and she’s a friend of mine.

“And I know that you will, as afternoon listeners, will make her feel so welcome.

“As you have me over the last two years, she’s in for some great company, that’s what I can say.”

Kate then doubled down on her support and praised Zoe again in glowing terms.

She added: “I mean this in only good ways, she’s a GOAT.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming her to the family, I will be the first to throw my arms around her as she comes through the door.

“It’s going to be fantastic to have her working alongside all of us here.”

Why the Zoe’s radio move sparked buzz

The switch grabbed attention because Zoe remains one of British radio’s biggest names. She quit the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December 2024.

Zoe Ball’s recent radio career timeline Zoe Ball hosted the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show until December 2024.

She said she wanted more family time and a break from early starts when she left the breakfast programme.

Greatest Hits Radio later announced that she would join the station to host the afternoon slot.

At the time, she said she wanted more family time and also wanted a break from early starts.

The Sun previously reported that Zoe signed a big-money deal to join Greatest Hits Radio. The paper also said the station had wanted her for some time.

A source told the newspaper: “Greatest Hits have wanted her for a while and as soon as Zoe found out about not getting the Strictly job, she decided to take it.

Kate Thornton’s new role at Greatest Hits Radio Kate Thornton had been hosting the afternoon slot on Greatest Hits Radio.

Following the schedule change, she remained with the station and moved to a new weekend show.

On air, she described Zoe Ball as a friend and welcomed her to the station.

“She absolutely loves being a radio presenter and after stepping away from her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show a year ago, she took time to think about what she wanted.

“She knows so many people at the commercial station and can’t wait to get started.”

Read more: Zoe Ball shares her ‘grief journey’ following tragic death of partner Billy Yates

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