Taylor Swift ‘distances’ from Blake Lively’s children amid claims of ‘rift’ despite being their godmother

Taylor Swift has reportedly stepped back from her role as godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children following an alleged rift with Blake.

The claim has emerged against the backdrop of the It Ends With Us dispute involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The alleged breakdown in Taylor and Blake’s friendship has been linked to the legal battle involving Blake and her co-star Justin.

Taylor reportedly felt that staying close to the children was no longer workable while she had “virtually no relationship” with either parent.

An unnamed source claimed to RadarOnline: “It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make. She loves the girls and it hurt her, but she had no choice given the circumstances. She wanted to make a clean and total break.”

The claims about Taylor’s private relationships remain based on unnamed insiders.

Taylor Swift has reportedly distanced from Blake Lively and her kids (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Travis Kelce reportedly backed Taylor Swift’s ‘tough’ decision

RadarOnline claims Taylor reached the decision several months ago after discussing the situation with her husband Travis Kelce. Its unnamed sources alleged that Travis believed a complete break was the right course for her.

The same report claimed Blake and Ryan were not invited to Taylor and Travis’ wedding in July, presenting their alleged absence as another indication of Taylor’s distance from the couple.

However, the source claimed Taylor still hopes she could reunite with the girls in the future. According to the report, she believes they may be able to decide for themselves whether to reconnect once they become adults.

For now, Taylor reportedly considers a close relationship with the children neither healthy nor realistic. This is while she remains estranged from Blake and has little reported contact with Ryan.

Representatives for Taylor have been contacted for comment.

Blake and Ryan were reportedly not invited to Taylor and Travis’ wedding (Credit: Timmsy)

Taylor Swift’s bond with Blake Lively’s daughters

Taylor’s place in the family’s life had previously been acknowledged publicly. In July 2024, she referred to Blake and Ryan’s daughters James, Inez and Betty as her godchildren while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram.

Taylor joked in the caption: “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Read more: Taylor Swift unveils new hair look following wedding to Travis Kelce

Ryan then confirmed that Taylor was godparent to his daughters. He described her message as “very sweet”.

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