Professor Green, who appeared on The Masked Singer this year as Teabag, has revealed that his beloved dog Ethel has died at the age of 10. The 42-year-old British rapper shared a collection of personal photographs as he told followers about his heartbreak.

Professor Green’s message centres on the private pain of losing an animal companion, much like the grief Greg James and his wife Bella Mackie described after their dog Barney died.

Writing on Instagram, Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, looked back at Ethel’s life with his other dog Arthur. Arthur died from cancer four years ago. Stephen first shared a photograph of Presa Canario Ethel with Arthur in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professor Green (@professorgreen)

Professor Green shares emotional tribute to dog Ethel

Professor Green captioned his Instagram post: “Our hearts are so sore man.”

Addressing both of his late dogs, he added: “Hope you two are back together now.”

Stephen also gave a blunt account of his grief on his Instagram Story. He wrote: “Well and truly [bleep]ing broken-hearted.”

The gallery brought together moments from the dogs’ lives with Stephen. It included scenes from home and the beach, as well as pictures of Ethel and Arthur spending time together.

Stephen’s ex-fiancée Karima McAdams appeared with the dogs in one photograph. She responded to the sad announcement in the comments, writing: “Ethel baby. HEART-ACHE.”

Professor Green was emotional following the death of his dog (Credit: Instagram)

Friends and fans support Professor Green

Followers offered Stephen their sympathy following Ethel’s death. One fan wrote: “Nahhh say it ain’t so. Ethel we love you man.”

Another reflected on the lasting place a much-loved pet can hold in someone’s heart. They commented: “Oh I’m so sorry. They are in our lives for such a short time, but in our hearts forever.”

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan also sent her condolences. She wrote beneath the post: “So so sorry x”

The comments added to the outpouring of support for Stephen as he mourned Ethel and remembered the years she spent alongside Arthur.

Professor Green’s music career

Professor Green rose to mainstream prominence in 2010 following the success of his debut album, Alive Till I’m Dead.

His best-known tracks include I Need You Tonight and Just Be Good to Green. He also reached number one in the UK in 2011 with Read All About It, his collaboration with Emeli Sandé.

Stephen focused his latest Instagram post on memories of Ethel rather than his music career. His photographs and message offered followers a personal look at the bond he shared with both dogs and the pain of losing them.

Read more: Celebs Go Dating star Professor Green’s health condition since he was a baby and the honest reason for his breakups

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