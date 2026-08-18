Lisa Faulkner glowing in holiday photo with husband John Torode following cancer ordeal

Lisa Faulkner has shared a new holiday update with husband John Torode after speaking publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The couple posed together during their beach getaway, with Lisa, 54, wearing a leopard-print swimsuit and John, 61, choosing blue and white shorts. She shared the snap on her story, and it was reposted by husband John.

The getaway follows an emotional birthday tribute Lisa shared for John, in which she thanked him for supporting her through an incredibly difficult period.

Lisa wrote on Instagram: “What a year it’s been but we held each others hands and I couldn’t have got through these past few months without you by my side.”

She also described John as the “kindest man with the gentlest biggest heart” and said she was looking forward to sharing a birthday coffee with him in “our spot in the garden”.

Lisa shared a new snap (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa Faulkner shares breast cancer recovery update

Lisa revealed her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in July after taking a break from social media while she underwent surgery.

In her update, Lisa explained that she had received her results following what she described as a “quite a big op”. She said doctors had successfully removed the cancer and that she would need a course of radiotherapy.

The former Celebrity MasterChef winner reassured followers that she was recovering well. She said: “I just wanted to say I’ve got a bit of healing to do but I’m good. I’m well and feeling so much better, and I’m so grateful I went for my mammogram.”

Lisa used the announcement to urge others not to delay their appointments, stressing that her cancer may not have been discovered without the screening.

Lisa shared an update (Credit: Shutterstock)

She said: “I just wanted to say don’t put them off, go, because they found this and without that mammogram it wouldn’t have been picked up.”

Lisa also thanked the NHS for providing access to mammograms and early treatment. Her breast cancer update following surgery focused on the importance of attending screening when invited.

How Lisa Faulkner and John Torode met

Lisa and John first met through MasterChef in 2010. Their relationship began a couple of years later, and they went on to marry in October 2019.

The couple have continued to share affectionate glimpses of their marriage on social media. Lisa’s latest photograph captures them enjoying some time together following her diagnosis, operation and recovery.

Her birthday message made clear how important John’s support had been during that period. Addressing him as her best friend, Lisa added: “I love you, my Johno, and so does Rory,” referring to their dog.

The beach photograph now offers another upbeat update from Lisa after she told followers she was feeling better and grateful that her cancer had been detected early.

Read more: John Torode’s Celebrity MasterChef replacement sparks backlash from fans of show

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