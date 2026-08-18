How old is Amy Mitchell? EastEnders fans question the age gap between her and DS Craig

Amy Mitchell is only a teenager, but she has been growing closer to police officer DS Craig Ingram.

EastEnders fans are convinced he’s up to no good, and today’s episode revealed the details that confirm the suspicious fans were right about the charming cop.

In fact, he’s been suspended from duty!

Craig gave Amy his personal phone number (Credit: BBC)

Is Craig up to no good?

We learned that Craig had been moved to Walford after a complaint had been made against him.

Craig thought his meeting with his boss in today’s episode would mean he’d been cleared. But actually he was told another complaint had been made and he was being suspended for gross misconduct. He added that Craig had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female officer.

With Amy growing closer to the disgraced cop, fans have been wondering exactly how old the teenager is – and how old Craig is, too.

And as always we’re here to help!

Amy turns 18 in November (Credit: BBC)

How old is Amy Mitchell in EastEnders

Amy was born in November 2008, making her 17 years old. She’ll turn 18 later this year. She’s finished y12 at school and she will be going into her last year at Walford High when term starts in September.

Amy’s friends Avani, Nugget and Barney are the same age as her. Lily Slater and the target of the teens’ aggression – Joel – are a year younger, with Ricky a few months younger than Lily but in the school year below. Will Mitchell and Oscar Branning are both 18.

Craig is definitely old enough to know better (Credit: BBC)

How old is DS Craig Ingram?

We’re not completely sure how old DS Craig is but it takes a while to rise through the ranks of the police to become a Detective Sergeant. In most police forces the absolute quickest you could go from new recruit to DS would be four years, but it could be as long as eight or ten years after joining.

So we reckon the youngest DS Craig could be would be mid-late 20s. He could even be as old as 30.

Definitely WAY too old to be flirting with 17-year-old Amy.

Amy confessed to hitting Joel (Credit: BBC)

How old are the actors?

Ellie Dadd who plays Amy is older than her on-screen alter-ego.

Talented Ellie was born in March 2025, making her 21 years old. She’s been acting since she was eight years old!

She took over the role of Amy in 2022 when Enders bosses decided to give Amy some more mature storylines. One of Ellie’s first stories as Amy was when the troubled teen started self-harming.

Craig is investigating Joel’s attack (Credit: BBC)

Who plays DS Craig?

DS Craig is played by Matthew James-Bailey.

Sharp-eyed Hollyoaks fans will remember Matthew. He played sinister Ethan Williams in the show for three years. Ethan died on his wedding day to Sienna Blake when he fell off a balcony after a furious row with his bride.

Matthew was born in April 1995, which makes him 31 years old. If his alter-ego Craig is a similar age then he is definitely old enough to know better than to flirt with teenager Amy!

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