‘What on earth?!’ EastEnders fans baffled by ‘incest’ bombshell as Nancy returns to Walford

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Nancy. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders finally sees Nancy return to EastEnders after four years away. But there is a huge secret behind her comeback, and viewers are left stunned when the truth comes out at the end of the episode.

Nancy has some explaining to do in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Nancy returns to EastEnders

Nancy pulls up in a cab, visiting her old home for the first time since June 2022. However, she isn’t back to see her mum, Linda. Instead, she is there to get legal advice from her younger brother, Johnny.

While Johnny is pleased to see his sister, he is surprised when she is adamant Linda mustn’t know she’s there.

Then, Nancy starts to feel unwell and gets a cab to Walford General. Johnny offers to go with her, but she is adamant she will be fine on her own. But while they’re talking, Max sees Nancy and goes to tell Linda.

Linda is shocked to hear her daughter is in the Square, and she and Elaine race to the hospital to see Nancy.

But while Linda panics that Nancy must have been back to tell her that she is ill, the pair are shocked when they come face to face with Nancy and see that she is heavily pregnant.

Linda wants answers from Nancy in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda demands the truth from Nancy

As Linda grills her daughter about the baby, whether she has been checked over by doctors and who the father is, Nancy clams up.

She tells her mum she is interfering as usual, and asks her to leave. While Linda has no intention of going anywhere, Elaine can see that all her daughter’s questions are getting them nowhere, and tells Linda they should give Nancy some space.

Later, Nancy realises that she needs to come clean to her mum, and arrives at Peacock Palace. Linda’s thrilled to see her, and is even more surprised when her eldest son, Lee, also turns up.

Shocked at seeing both her kids standing in front of her, Linda is even more surprised when Lee reveals the baby is his.

Lee is back in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are fuming…

The episode hints that EastEnders is heading towards a surrogacy storyline involving the siblings. However, fans are far from impressed with the way the twist was presented.

Viewers are convinced the soap was deliberately teasing an incest storyline, making them think for a moment that something inappropriate was happening between Nancy and Lee.

“I found it embarrassing and cheap as a lazy ‘shock’ doof doof,” said one fan on Reddit.

While another viewer added: “I beg your pardon, but, um, what was that ending?!”

A third fan pointed out that while it is clearly a surrogacy storyline, the ending was a step too far… “I’m not sure it needed that shock ending to make the audience think it was incest!”

“It’s genuinely offensive how dumb the writers think the audience is. They think people are sitting here going ‘ew, incest’?!” said a fourth fan.

Read more: 15 EastEnders spoilers for this week: Nancy returns with a secret, Penny’s lies are under threat, and Ian is released from prison