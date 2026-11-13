Coronation Street fans predict unexpected factory buyer twist for Carla as they declare ‘it makes so much sense’

Coronation Street fans are worried about the future of Underworld after recent episodes, but some viewers are convinced Idris won’t be the one to get his hands on the business.

Idris has been stepping up his efforts to force Carla into selling the factory, leaving its future looking increasingly uncertain.

Although Carla has no idea he’s been behind the recent trouble, Idris is determined to take over the business. However, fans think his plans might not go quite as he expects.

Idris has been determined to get the factory (Credit: ITV)

Idris sabotages the factory in Coronation Street

Last week, Idris admitted to Leanne that he would love to own the factory. However, she was adamant that Carla would never agree to sell it to him.

That hasn’t stopped him from putting a plan into action.

His first move was to put off a potential client by telling him that Carla couldn’t be trusted. The man subsequently pulled out of doing business with her, leaving Carla baffled.

But Idris wasn’t finished there. He gave Brody a lighter and got him to sabotage the factory.

Brody managed to sneak inside when nobody was around and activated the sprinklers before leaving. The resulting water damage left Carla facing a huge problem, with the factory’s future suddenly in jeopardy.

With no obvious way to save the business, Idris could finally be in a position to get what he wants.

However, Coronation Street viewers are convinced somebody else could swoop in and buy the factory instead.

Owen will return in January (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced someone else will buy it from Carla

Taking to social media, fans have been sharing their theories, with some suggesting returning character Owen Armstrong could be the one to step in.

One viewer wrote: “Owen is meant to be coming back so it could be him who buys it.”

Another agreed, suggesting his return could have a purpose beyond simply revisiting Weatherfield.

“I think it will be Izzy’s dad. He’s coming back and could want to save his daughter from losing her job,” they commented.

A third also predicted Owen could take over, writing: “Owen must buy the factory then, since he’s coming back. He would be better at it than Idris, and it would keep Izzy in a job.”

However, not everyone thinks Owen will be the answer. Another viewer suggested Roy could help Carla keep the business afloat, commenting: “I think Roy could help Carla out with the factory.”

Whether Owen, Roy or someone else steps in remains to be seen. But fans are clearly hoping Idris won’t get his way with Underworld.

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