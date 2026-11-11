EastEnders fans spot huge blunder as missing Ross is spotted in iPlayer episode for the first time in months

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Ross. The episode has not yet aired on television but is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders delivers an emotional blow for Linda, as she faces the heartbreaking job of telling Nancy, Lee and Johnny that their dad, Mick, is dead.

The family had spent years believing Mick drowned at sea in 2022. But following Max and Janine’s shocking games, the Carters were led to believe that Mick had actually survived and only died a fortnight ago.

Janine claimed that Mick suffered a heart attack at the end of October, even going as far as producing a fake death certificate to make Linda believe her story.

Linda was initially having none of it. However, Max eventually convinced her by claiming that the body in a coffin at a crematorium really was Mick.

Linda faces having to tell her children that Mick is dead today (Credit: BBC)

Linda faces a daunting task

Trusting Max entirely, Linda spends today’s EastEnders telling her children that Mick survived his sea swim all those years ago and chose not to get in touch before he died.

Of course, the news hits the three siblings hard. Nancy heads up to the roof of The Vic to think. Meanwhile, Lee hits the bottle once again.

Johnny tries to talk his brother around, but once again alcoholic Lee finds comfort in booze and causes trouble at Harry’s Barn.

Fans were shocked to see Ross in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

Ross makes a surprise return to EastEnders

Nicola calls Linda and asks her to come and take Lee home. But it isn’t the scene that Lee causes in the bar that has got fans talking.

Instead, they are all shocked to see Ross Marshall, who is having a drink in the bar with his wife Vicki. As Lee tells Linda he doesn’t want to go home with her, Ross comments on how much he has been drinking.

Ross hasn’t been seen on screen for over a month. But he isn’t the only one missing from Walford.

His son, Joel, hasn’t been seen for even longer, having made his last appearance on the soap back in September.

Ross’s son, Joel, hasn’t been seen on screen for weeks (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled to see Ross

Fans were pleased to see Ross back on their screens, but they have spotted the mistake of not bringing back Joel, too…

“It’s nice to see Ross and Vicki having their 30 seconds of screen time today,” joked one fan on X. “I wish we could see them sharing more scenes. Ross and Joel have barely had any scenes lately. I wonder if Ross might leave the show with Joel in 2027?”

Someone else agreed: “Seeing Vicki and Ross for 10 seconds in today’s episode reminded me I was excited when they brought Joel back. But haven’t seen him since the summer. Is he still alive?”

A final fan also commented: “Nice to see Vicki and Ross getting their regular 10 seconds of screen time today. But where is Joel?!”

While Ross’s return may have been brief, it certainly got viewers talking. With Joel also absent from Walford for some time, fans are clearly keen to see more of the family and find out what’s next for them.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns